Amanda Seyfried Nails Elizabeth Holmes’ Unique Voice in First The Dropout Trailer

Money, romance, tragedy and deception—what more could we ask for?
On Feb. 7, Hulu released the first trailer for its upcoming drama series The Dropout, which premieres March 3. The Amanda Seyfried–led series follows the unbelievable true story of Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried) and her company Theranos—the tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lost it all in the blink of an eye.
"The world works in certain ways until a new great idea comes along and changes everything," Elizabeth says in the trailer.
"What if you could test your blood in your own home?" she adds. "And what if it wasn't a whole vial but just a drop?"
The trailer continues with Elizabeth dropping out of Stanford and launching her new company Theranos. "Together we are making healthcare accessible to everyone in this country."
But some people are skeptical. "Your idea is impossible," Phyllis Gardner (Laurie Metcalf) says.
As the deadline approaches to reveal the Theranos prototype, the product is nowhere near ready.
Instead of being honest, Elizabeth decides to lie about the progress the company has made and Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) vows to protect her. But as the trailer continues, it seems as though his efforts may not be enough.
"Her whole image is fake," Richard Fuisz says. (William H. Macy) "We have to stop her," Gardner adds.
"This is an inspiring step forward," Elizabeth says to herself in the mirror, practicing her voice and crafting her image.
"This isn't just my job, this is who I am," she says. "Anybody who doubts my company, doubts me."
The limited series, executive produced by showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, also includes guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, Elizabeth Marvel, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.
The Dropout premieres March 3 on Hulu.