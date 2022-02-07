Amanda Seyfried Nails Elizabeth Holmes’ Unique Voice in First The Dropout Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Money, romance, tragedy and deception—what more could we ask for?

On Feb. 7, Hulu released the first trailer for its upcoming drama series The Dropout, which premieres March 3. The Amanda Seyfried–led series follows the unbelievable true story of Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried) and her company Theranos—the tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lost it all in the blink of an eye.

"The world works in certain ways until a new great idea comes along and changes everything," Elizabeth says in the trailer.

"What if you could test your blood in your own home?" she adds. "And what if it wasn't a whole vial but just a drop?"

The trailer continues with Elizabeth dropping out of Stanford and launching her new company Theranos. "Together we are making healthcare accessible to everyone in this country."

But some people are skeptical. "Your idea is impossible," Phyllis Gardner (Laurie Metcalf) says.