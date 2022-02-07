How Emma Roberts Is "Moving On" After Garrett Hedlund Breakup

Watch : Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split 1 Year After Welcoming Baby

Emma Roberts is in a "good place" following a relaxing vacation after her breakup from Garrett Hedlund, the father of her baby boy.

E! News had confirmed in late January, that the two had officially parted ways almost three years after they began dating, and were co-parenting their son Rhodes, who was born in December 2020. Following the breakup, Roberts vacationed in Costa Rica with her friends and shared pics of her trip on Instagram, calling it a "beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place."

"She took a girls' trip to Costa Rica and had a great time," a source close to Roberts told E! News. "She is moving on from her split with Garrett and is in a good place."

The insider added, "She is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this. It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different. She's focused on being a great mom and living a healthy lifestyle."