See Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon's Baby Boy Make His Live TV Debut

Watch: Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Introduce Baby on Live TV

A family first.

Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's newborn baby boy Dawson just made his adorable TV debut live on E! News' Daily Pop! During the Feb. 7 interview, the new parents showed off their bundle of joy (dressed in a Jonas Brothers onesie no less) while sharing exclusive scoop about their first few weeks as a family of three.

Jared gushed of parenthood, "It's honestly better [than I imagined]," while Ashley admitted, "It's Easier. Is that bad to say?"

Jared added, "He's awesome. I mean parenthood is just very fulfilling, I don't know how else to describe it early on."

Ashley gushed, "He truly just eats, sleeps and poops right now. So we'll just stay in the same spot for three hours."

Jared continued, "There will be times where I'm in the other room or he's not on my chest or I'm not holding him for a couple of hours, and I can feel that there is something is missing, and I realize it's because I haven't held him in a while."

2022 Celebrity Babies

Dawson, whose name is inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack Dawson, was born on Jan. 31 and shares a birthday with Justin Timberlake.

"I have celebrated his birthday, January 31st, for about the past 20 years of my life," Ashley laughed. 

Ashley and Jared also dished on the "chaotic" days leading up to Dawson's birth as she was living in Virginia and he was in Rhode Island for work.

"We just opened up a coffee shop, Audrey's coffee shop and lounge, which has been a lifelong dream of mine," Jared explained. "We opened it in December, so that has been taking up a lot of my time and so towards the end, Ashley was giving birth in Virginia, so she needed to be here...I was very stressed out."

He continued, "And I'll never forget the phone call when Ashley called me. She's like, 'Okay, I am three centimeters dilated, and the doctors said it could happen within next 24 to 48 hours.' I was like, 'Okay, I'm on the next flight out.'"

Now that Dawson is finally here, they are just enjoying time with baby and both of their families

Bachelor Nation Babies

"It has been awesome," Jared said. "We were in L.A. and one of the reasons we moved back east was because we wanted to be closer to family. So now that we have an addition to our family and we are closer to our parents and siblings and cousins, there's no other place I would rather be than near family."

See Dawson make his adorable TV interview in the Daily Pop clip above, plus find out why he almost had a different first name.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see more precious pics of baby Dawson.

Meet Dawson!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon revealed the arrival of son Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon on Jan. 31. 

Family of Three

Dawson marks the first child for the Bachelor in Paradise stars, who tied the knot in Rhode Island in 2019.

 

Nap Time

Ashley said she and Jared are "enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we've ever met."

Father-Son Moment

Soon after Dawson's birth, Ashley shared, "We love him so much and are feeling so blessed!!"

A Smooth Delivery

The new mom, who first appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, said labor was a piece of cake. "We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask," she noted. "I feared it forever and it wasn't that bad!"

Jared added, "It really couldn't have gone much smoother. He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day."

