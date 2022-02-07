Kardashian Family Promises "All the Walls Will Be Shattered" in New Series

Watch : ICONIC Kardashian-Jenner Interviews

There's no rest for anyone keeping up with the Kardashians.

On Monday, Feb. 7, Hulu released another brand-new teaser for the family's new original series titled The Kardashians. In the clip, the family is seen in matching white ensembles for a photo shoot before an ominous message is shared across the screen: "All the walls will be shattered." And, as another treat, the streaming service also announced that the show will be available on April 14 with new episodes out every Thursday.

Ever since Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end in 2020 after 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenner crew has managed to keep details surrounding their new project a secret. But in recent weeks, teasers posted online have suggested Kim Kardashian and her sisters are ready to share their lives with camera crews once again. As Kendall Jenner declared in a Feb. 4 preview, "You have no idea what's coming."