Zendaya Says Euphoria's Latest Episode Is Proof Rue Is an "Unreliable Narrator"

Watch : Necessary Realness: "Euphoria" Hasn't Stopped DELIVERING

The second season of Euphoria has largely focused on other characters like Cassie and Cal, so it's been easy to forget that this is supposed to be Rue's story.

But Zendaya told Entertainment Weekly that the shift in focus can be partly attributed to Rue's drug addiction, which has distorted her view of reality. So while Sam Levinson wanted to highlight other stories, she said, "It's kind of also Rue as an unreliable narrator, in the sense that she's just trying to skate by without people noticing that she's doing what she's doing, and trying not to get caught."

In other words, we as viewers haven't fully grasped the extent of Rue's addiction because we've been distracted by the Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) love triangle, as well as Cal (Eric Dane's) breakdown.

But by the time episode five rolls around, Rue can no longer hide from the consequences of her own actions, especially after Jules (Hunter Schafer) tells Rue's mom about her relapse. What follows is an intense intervention, a police chase and Rue being drugged by Julie (Marie O'Neill).