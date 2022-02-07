Pete Davidson Admits He's "Very Hittable" in Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial

Watch : Pete Davidson Gets BOOED at Syracuse Basketball Game

Is Pete Davidson tackling more than just the subject of mayo?



Well, a few fans are raising their eyebrows after Hellman's dropped their upcoming Super Bowl commercial starring the Saturday Night Live star. In the almost minute-long ad, football coach and former linebacker Jerod Mayo is seen tackling various people in a lighthearted effort to prevent food waste. The spot ends with Pete—who is currently dating Kim Kardashian—being thrown to the ground by the football star. After Mayo apologized for the hoist, Pete responded, saying, "I get it. I'm very hittable."



He's heard it before, after all. Last month, Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West spoke about the comedian in his single, "Eazy," rapping, "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

It seems as though Kanye isn't taking to Kim's new romance well. Almost three months after she and Pete shared a playful kiss during her SNL debut, the dad of four told Hollywood Unlocked, "How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?"