Tinder Swindler Con Man Banned From Dating App After Netflix Documentary Debuts

Watch : Tinder Swindler, Swaggy to Sobbing & Pokemon GO to Jail

Tinder has swiped left on Shimon Hayut.

The dating app has officially banned Hayut, who also used the name Simon Leviev while connecting with potential dates, from using their application after the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler detailed his alleged scams. On Monday, Feb. 5, a Tinder spokesperson told E! News, "We have conducted internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases."

The Netflix documentary, released Feb. 2, featured interviews with multiple women who alleged they had been conned out of hundreds of thousands [one lost at least $250,000]of dollars by Hayut. Claiming he was the son of Israeli diamond magnate Levi Leviev, the native of Bnei Brak, Israel would lure women in with luxurious first dates. According to Cecilie Schrøder Fjellhøy, that meant whisking her away to Bulgaria on a private jet.

But as time went on, Hayut would begin to open up to his dates about the threats he was facing from so-called enemies in the cut-throat diamond industry. Eventually, he'd say that he feared for his life and would allegedly ask the women to open a credit card in their name and give it to him since he couldn't use his own card for security purposes.