Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She's Dating Again After Split From Ex Steve Lodge

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson opened up about dating multiple men following her breakup from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge. Get the exclusive details.

Watch: "RHOC" Star Vicki Gunvalson Talks Family, Love & Marriage

Spotted: Vicki Gunvalson whooping it up in Las Vegas. 

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was enjoying a night out at the Kings of Hustler strip club on Saturday, Feb. 5, and E! News was on the scene to get the latest on her life as she begins a new chapter following her split from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge.

"I am good. I turned the page," Vicki exclusively revealed to E!. "I am going to be 60 next month and I am looking forward to the last third of my life, whatever that may be and I am just trying to carry on. I thought Steve was my forever guy, he obviously wasn't, so now I have got to carry on."

The former couple called it quits back in September, two years after they got engaged. Then, earlier this month, Steve announced his plans to marry schoolteacher Janis Carlson.

Vicki, meanwhile, is "literally trying to get my feet back on the ground." 

photos
Real Housewives of Orange County: Where Are They Now?

"The fact that Steve is already engaged, I don't even want to mention his name," Vicki said. "I don't know how you do that. Three months after you break up [with] someone, you're already engaged to somebody else. That, to me, is so crazy. There is no way I am ready to be engaged again! So to me, that's just bizarre."

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

That's not to say the Bravaolebrity isn't dipping a toe back into the dating pool, though.

As Vicki revealed to E! News, "I actually am dating, very casually, two men. One in Chicago, and one in California."

Ultimately, she just wants "a life partner that won't hurt me." And if that means going on a dating show, she's down.

"I would love to do a dating show because I don't trust my judgement! I'm a bad picker, I am realizing that," Vicki explained. "You tell me you love me, protect me, be all about me, adore me, don't lie to me, don't cheat, don't steal, just love me. And I am a handful! But I am a lover, when I love I love through and through."

In the meantime, Vicki's set to star on a different type of TV show: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The O.G. of the O.C. couldn't divulge too many details about the upcoming second season of the Peacock series, but she did admit that of all the cast members—her fellow RHOC alum and bestie Tamra Judge, The Real Housewives of New York's Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille—she was the most "surprised" by Dorinda.

"I had never met her before," Vicki said. "You're going to see a really interesting relationship between her and I."

There's also an unnamed Housewife who "I never, ever thought I would be friends with," although that ended up being the case.

Watch: Tamra Judge Says "Ultimate Girls Trip" Was "INSANE"

Until RHUGT premieres, Vicki's counting down the days until her daughter Briana gives birth to her fourth child.

"She's having a girl," the Bravo star told E! News, adding that the middle name "will be in honor of my mother."

Catch more of Vicki by streaming past seasons of RHOC on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

