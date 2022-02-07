Lisa Vanderpump Shares Recovery Update After Breaking Her Leg in Horse Riding Accident

Slowly but SURely recovering.

Lisa Vanderpump took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 7 to share an update on her condition just a little over a week after TMZ reported that she was hospitalized after being thrown off a horse.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!" the Vanderpump Rules star captioned a carousel of photos showing several gorgeous arrangements. "4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery!"

Making sure to stay positive, Lisa added, "I will be back in the saddle of life soon!"

A slew of the 61-year-old reality TV star's fellow Bravolebrities shared their support in the comments, from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais to The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow.

Lisa's Vanderpump Rules cohorts Katie Maloney-Schwartz and James Kennedy also sent their well-wishes, with the latter writing, "feel better soon Lisa sending you all the love."