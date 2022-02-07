Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Bonds With "Strong Angel" Amanda Kloots

The grief community is one no one wants to be part of, but once you're in it, you don't feel so alone.
It's a sentiment Amanda Kloots is making sure Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo understands. "New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in," Kloots, whose husband Nick Cordero died of complications caused by COVID-19 in July 2020, captioned a Feb. 6 selfie with Rizzo. "So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on."
The sentiment is mutual. "If I'm going to be in this club, I'm grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side," Rizzo commented, later raving about "strong angel of a human" Kloots on Instagram Story. "Her insight is incredible and helpful. Love you already @amandakloots."
The outing comes a little under a month after Saget, on his stand-up comedy tour, was found dead inside a Florida hotel room. Hours earlier, Rizzo unknowingly, had her last conversation with her husband. "I think I said, 'I love you dearly.' And he said, 'I love you endlessly,'" she recalled to Hoda Kotb on the Jan. 20 episode of Today. "And I said, 'I can't wait to you tomorrow.'…It was just all love."
Today, as she mourns this devastating loss, she's trying to cherish the short yet amazing time they did get together.
"I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she previously wrote on Instagram. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."
And she wouldn't change a single moment. "Most importantly. I have no regrets," she later added. "We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."