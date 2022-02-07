Harry Jowsey Addresses Those Khloe Kardashian Romance Rumors In Instagram Shout-Out

Watch : Khloe Kardashian SHUTS DOWN Harry Jowsey Dating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey may not be dating, but he's still game for a little heart-to-heart.



Just days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shut down rumors that she was dating the Netflix star, Harry took to his social media to further clear things up about the pair. As for the not-so-subtle message, the Too Hot to Handle star's Instagram bio currently reads, "In a very serious committed relationship with @netflix (not Khloe)," along with a pink heart emoji.



Harry's recent social media change comes after accidentally igniting rumors about his relationship status with Khloe. However, the Good American founder didn't let the speculation get too out of hand. On Feb. 3, after a Kardashian-Jenner fan account shared an Instagram post claiming that the two have been "DM-ing back and forth," and that Harry even "picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house," Khloe set the record straight on the spot.

"I'm pretty sure it's not true but what do you guys think about this?" the caption of the post read, to which Khloe commented in response, "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."