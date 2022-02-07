See the Kardashian Family Celebrate Birth of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2nd Baby

Watch : Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

He's here!

Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Feb. 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the news on Instagram Feb. 6 by posting a picture of the newborn's hand along with his birthdate and a blue heart emoji, with the recording artist dropping a series of heart emojis in the comments section.

Afterwards, her family members took to social media to celebrate the little one's arrival. "Mommy of two life," sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote underneath the post. Mom Kris Jenner also called her new grandson an "Angel Pie." In addition, sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian expressed their excitement through emojis, with the SKIMS creator sharing an angel and a heart and the Good American founder posting several hearts.

Their friends also sent along congratulatory messages. Khadijah Haqq McCray wrote, "We love you baby!!" And Malika Haqq wrote, "AMEN." Stassie Karanikolaou added, "Angel baby."