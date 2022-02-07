Did Kylie Jenner Reveal Her Baby’s Due Date Months Ago? The Subtle Hint You Might’ve Missed

Watch : Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner hinted at the arrival of her baby boy with a little bit of bling.



On Sunday, Feb. 6, the Life of Kylie alum, 24, announced that she and Travis Scott, 30, welcomed their second child together on Feb. 2. However, months before—last September, to be exact—during her 73-question-based interview with Vogue, the mom of two was seen sporting a short gold necklace that read, "222."



Kylie also revealed the magical date when she shared her sweet announcement, simply captioning a black-and-white photo of their newborn's hand being held by their big sister, Stormi Webster, "2/2/22." Although Kylie didn't reveal their name just yet, she did include a blue heart emoji and E! News has confirmed that she gave birth to a baby boy.



Kylie and Travis welcomed their second bundle of joy just one day after their daughter Stormi's birthday, who celebrated turning 4 years old.

Weeks ahead of Stormi's birthday, she and her cousin Chicago West had a joint birthday party for the books. And despite rumors that she already gave birth to her second child, Kylie squashed those in an instant, showing off her pretty-in-pink maternity outfit in a few selfies shared to Instagram.