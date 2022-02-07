Compact Exercise Machines That Will Fit In the Tiniest of Spaces

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now that we're a little over a month into 2022, may we ask how those New Year's resolutions are going?

If you're already a certified gym rat and are crushing your fitness goals, we bow to you. But if you're struggling to find a way to work out that feels less like work, we understand the struggle all too well. Whether getting to the gym is the hardest part for you or wanting to stay safe while breaking a sweat is your biggest concern, we found some great exercise machines to help you break a sweat from the comfort of your own home. The best part? They won't take up a ton of space!

From treadmills that can fit under your couch or bed to home gyms you can hang on the wall and folding exercise bikes that double as work desks, we rounded up 13 exercise machines that will allow you to get your summer body without ruining your room's aesthetic or taking away precious square footage.

Scroll below for our picks!