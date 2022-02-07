Stormi, Baby! You’re a Big Sister: All the Cutest Pics of Kylie Jenner’s Firstborn

Stormi Webster is officially a big sister! Celebrate by taking a look back at the 3-year-old's cutest moments with her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott below.

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

Stormi Webster is officially a big sister! 

On Feb. 2, Kylie Jenner, 24, and rapper Travis Scott, 30, welcomed their second child together. But no one was looking forward to meeting the newest addition to the Jenner-Webster family more than older sister Stormi Webster.

In fact, a source close to Kylie told E! News that the adorable 4-year-old was "fully aware" of her mom's pregnancy and "so excited" to get to know the family's newest bundle of joy. 

"She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," the source said in August 2021. "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling." 

Mere months after Stormi's birth in February 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics founder began to share her desire to have another child, in particular another daughter

"Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second," she said in October 2018.

photos
Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

Kylie continued, "Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven't found anything that I 'love' love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name." 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

It turns out, Stormi was equally on board with the idea. She even helped her parents break the news that they were expecting their second child to her grandmother Kris Jenner

The touching video, which Kylie shared on Instagram in September 2021, featured Stormi handing over an envelope containing Kylie's sonogram photos to her grandmother, who opens it and then shouts: "Are you pregnant!?" 

Kris continued, "Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life." 

In another portion of the video, Stormi and Kylie shared a sweet moment as they watch the ultrasound footage and listen to the baby's heartbeat together. "Stormi, you see it?" Kylie asked. "You can see the baby?" 

Now, Stormi can see the baby all the time! Take a walk down memory lane and revisit all of big sister Stormi's cutest photos below. 

Instagram
Garden Party

Travis dedicated an elementary school garden in Houston to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie on Nov. 3, with Stormi in tow.

Instagram
Family Halloween Celebration

Happy Halloween! Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier, donning a Michael Myers face mask. As for 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was an adorable mermaid.

Instagram
Treats, please!

Among the many photos Kylie shared of her family's Halloween festivities was this daddy-daughter snapshot taken mid trick or treat. The KUWTK star captioned the Instagram carousel, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Instagram
Bounce House Fun

Mermaid Stormi was all smiles in a spooktacular bounce-house.

Instagram
Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Instagram
Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

Instagram
On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Instagram
Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Instagram
Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Instagram
Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

