Stormi, Baby! You’re a Big Sister: All the Cutest Pics of Kylie Jenner’s Firstborn

Stormi Webster is officially a big sister!
On Feb. 2, Kylie Jenner, 24, and rapper Travis Scott, 30, welcomed their second child together. But no one was looking forward to meeting the newest addition to the Jenner-Webster family more than older sister Stormi Webster.
In fact, a source close to Kylie told E! News that the adorable 4-year-old was "fully aware" of her mom's pregnancy and "so excited" to get to know the family's newest bundle of joy.
"She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," the source said in August 2021. "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."
Mere months after Stormi's birth in February 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics founder began to share her desire to have another child, in particular another daughter.
"Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second," she said in October 2018.
Kylie continued, "Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven't found anything that I 'love' love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name."
It turns out, Stormi was equally on board with the idea. She even helped her parents break the news that they were expecting their second child to her grandmother Kris Jenner.
The touching video, which Kylie shared on Instagram in September 2021, featured Stormi handing over an envelope containing Kylie's sonogram photos to her grandmother, who opens it and then shouts: "Are you pregnant!?"
Kris continued, "Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life."
In another portion of the video, Stormi and Kylie shared a sweet moment as they watch the ultrasound footage and listen to the baby's heartbeat together. "Stormi, you see it?" Kylie asked. "You can see the baby?"
Now, Stormi can see the baby all the time! Take a walk down memory lane and revisit all of big sister Stormi's cutest photos below.