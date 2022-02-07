Rise and Shine: It's Time to Relive Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Journey to Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have gone through a lot together over the past four years together. See a timeline of their romance, including their journey to becoming parents for the second time.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

It's the life of Kylie! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents again.

On Feb. 2, the 24-year-old reality star gave birth to her and the 30-year-old rapper's second child, a baby boy, who joins big sister Stormi Webster, 3. Kylie announced the news on Instagram on Feb. 6.

In January, Kylie celebrated her second pregnancy with a giraffe-themed baby shower, attended by mom Kris Jenner, grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and, of course, Travis.

The couple have been through a lot together since welcoming Stormi in 2018. In October 2019, more than two years after Kylie and Travis began their romance, a source told E! News that the two were "taking space apart."

Kylie and Travis continued to co-parent and ultimately reconciled in mid-2020, months after they began social distancing together with their little girl following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last June, Kylie and Stormi joined Travis at the 2021 Parsons Benefit in New York City, marking the reality star and rapper's first joint red carpet event since their 2019 split. The looked cozy as they posed for pics and onstage, while accepting an award, Travis expressed his love for both Stormi and Kylie, calling her "wifey," his frequent nickname for her.

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style

Also in June, another source close to the family told E! News that the two "still have separate houses and are not living together, but they are romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed."

In September, Kylie confirmed her pregnancy with her and Travis' second child, in the midst of her second trimester and following multiple reports.

Another source later told E! News that Kylie and Travis are "definitely back together" and "want a big family." An additional insider said, "Kylie really loves Travis and she does see a future with him." In November, Kylie revealed that Travis got her and Stormi matching diamond rings, sparking engagement speculation that was later debunked by an insider.

Tragedy struck later in November. While Travis performed onstage at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, a crowd crush killed 10 people, including a 9-year-old boy. The rapper and Kylie, who watched the concert with Stormi, expressed remorse for the victims and said they were unaware of fatalities until reports came out later.

Following the deadly incident, Travis and Kylie stayed away from the spotlight, with the reality star focusing on preparing for their second child.

"She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," another source close to Kylie told E! News in December. "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy. They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other."

On New Year's Eve 2021, Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside a maternity photo, "As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life."

See photos of Kylie and Travis' road to romance and baby No. 2:

Bob Levey/Getty Images
April 26, 2017

Jenner and Scott are spotted attending a Houston Rockets game together after sparking romance rumors at Coachella. "They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News this past spring. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure." 

That same week, the duo was also spotted together at a mall in Houston. "They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," an eyewitness told E! News.

Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
April 29, 2017

Jenner and Scott show PDA while in Boston where he had shows. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that the two were spotted talking, dancing together and kissing inside the venue, adding, "They looked really into each other."

Gotham/GC Images
April 30, 2017

Jenner steps out in New York City to celebrate Scott's 25th birthday.

INSTARimages.com
May 8, 2017

The couple is spotted on a Miami getaway together.

GAMR / BACKGRID
May 31, 2017

Jenner and Scott are spotted having an outdoor makeout session. According to a source, Jenner was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town.

Snapchat; Instagram; Getty Images
June 13, 2017

The couple debut matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat.

BACKGRID
August 10, 2017

Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday and receives a diamond butterfly necklace from Scott.

IXOLA/BACKGRID
September 22, 2017

Reports claim Jenner is pregnant and reportedly expecting her first child with Scott. She is photographed a week prior to the reports in baggy clothing while out with her friend Harry Hudson.

Instagram
February 4, 2018

Jenner shares her pregnancy journey with the world just days after she and Scott quietly welcomed baby girl, Stormi Webster.

Instagram
April 29, 2018

Jenner rents out Six Flags theme park for Scott's 26th birthday. The amusement park bash was complete with an Astroworld-themed cake topped with roller coaster riders made to look like Scott, Jenner and baby Stormi.

Instagram
May 1, 2018

Jenner and Scott jet off for a family vacation as a continued celebration of Scott's 26th birthday. The couple spent time cuddled up on a yacht, enjoying the beautiful beaches of the Bahamas alongside then 3-month-old daughter Stormi.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
May 7, 2018

Jenner and Scott stun at the 2018 Met Gala. The public appearance was Jenner's first since giving birth to Stormi in February and Scott's first red carpet appearance with his girlfriend by his side.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
June 21, 2018

Jenner and Scott step out together for Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris. The couple brought daughter Stormi along with them as well as Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods as they enjoyed the sights in France.

Snapchat
August 3, 2018

Jenner supports Scott at the release party for his third studio album, Astroworld. The couple celebrated Scott's new music at the carnival-themed bash at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Instagram
October 24, 2018

Jenner and Scott get prepped for Halloween with baby Stormi at a pumpkin patch near L.A. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
November 18, 2018

Jenner shares this heartwarming shot of Scott kissing Stormi's cheek before his Astroworld Festival debuts in Houston. "only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we're so proud of you. we love you," Jenner captions the sweet photo. 

GAMR / BACKGRID
December 31, 2018

Jenner and Scott step out in West Hollywood together on New Year's Eve. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
February 3, 2019

Jenner shares a cuddly snapshot of her and Scott to IG with the caption, "baby #2?"

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
February 10, 2019

Jenner and Scott stun on the 2019 Grammy Awards' red carpet. 

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
April 4, 2019

Jenner posts a super sultry photo series with Scott to her Instagram account, captioning it "baecation."

Instagram
April 25, 2019

Kylie and Travis celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame with a family photo shoot. "oh you didn't catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you," she posted.

Instagram
April 30, 2019

The tight-knit trio coordinate their ensembles for an impromptu photo shoot.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
May 6, 2019

The lovebirds attend their second annual Met Gala together.

Instagram
July 21, 2019

"partners in crime 4 evaaa," Kylie writes on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
August 15, 2019

Kylie rings in her 22nd birthday with a lavish vacation overseas. Travis gifts her a custom-made, diamond-encrusted chain pendant by Eliantte bearing the Kylie Cosmetics lips logo.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
August 27, 2019

Kylie and Travis' toddler makes her red carpet debut at the premiere of the rapper's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly

Netflix
August 28, 2019

Look Mom I Can Fly paints an intimate portrait of life at home for Travis and his two leading ladies. 

Instagram
September 19, 2019

Kylie seemingly shuts down rumors of trouble brewing in their relationship by posting a sweet family photo. 

Instagram / Travis Scott
October 2019: "Taking Space Apart"

"Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," a source shares with E! News in October 2019. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."

The two remain friends and continue to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter, Stormi Webster. In November 2019, Kylie flies to Houston to support Travis at his Astroworld music festival.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
June 2020: Father's Day and Co-Parenting

Kylie and Travis continue to spend time together and co-parent their daughter Stormi Webster amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June 2020, the adults were photographed out at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif. About a week later, on Father's Day, Kylie shared on her Instagram Story a photo of Travis holding their child, writing, "Happy father's day @travisscott...the best daddy to our daughter."

