Rise and Shine: It's Time to Relive Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Journey to Baby No. 2

Watch : Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

It's the life of Kylie! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents again.

On Feb. 2, the 24-year-old reality star gave birth to her and the 30-year-old rapper's second child, a baby boy, who joins big sister Stormi Webster, 3. Kylie announced the news on Instagram on Feb. 6.

In January, Kylie celebrated her second pregnancy with a giraffe-themed baby shower, attended by mom Kris Jenner, grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and, of course, Travis.

The couple have been through a lot together since welcoming Stormi in 2018. In October 2019, more than two years after Kylie and Travis began their romance, a source told E! News that the two were "taking space apart."

Kylie and Travis continued to co-parent and ultimately reconciled in mid-2020, months after they began social distancing together with their little girl following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last June, Kylie and Stormi joined Travis at the 2021 Parsons Benefit in New York City, marking the reality star and rapper's first joint red carpet event since their 2019 split. The looked cozy as they posed for pics and onstage, while accepting an award, Travis expressed his love for both Stormi and Kylie, calling her "wifey," his frequent nickname for her.