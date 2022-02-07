Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Watch : Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is officially a mom of two!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed her second child with Travis Scott and shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Kylie wrote, "2/2/22" alongside a black-and-white photo of her newborn's hand. The proud mom did not reveal the baby's name but did include a blue heart emoji and E! News has confirmed that she gave birth to a baby boy.

Travis commented with one blue heart emoji and six brown heart emojis.

The family's new bundle of joy joins big sister Stormi Webster, who celebrated her fourth birthday on Feb. 1—a day before her baby brother was born.

Kylie, 24, first confirmed her pregnancy in early September, weeks after multiple sources told E! News that the makeup mogul was expecting again. In 90-second video montage shared to her Instagram, Kylie was seen holding a positive pregnancy test before Travis, 30, hugged her stomach.

The sweet clip also showed Kylie and Travis at an OBGYN appointment, as well as Stormi adorably handing her Lovey, Kris Jenner, an envelope containing a sonogram to share the baby news.