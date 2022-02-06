Billie Eilish Stops Concert to Help Fan Who Had Trouble Breathing

Watch : Billie Eilish Stops Concert to Help Fan in Distress

Billie Eilish is using her power for good.

While performing on her Happier Than Ever World Tour on Feb. 5, the "bad guy" singer, 20, stopped her show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., to check in on a distressed fan and offer help.

According to fan Danna Macias, who was at the event, Eilish put everything on pause shortly after a nearby concertgoer asked to be removed from her place in the crowd because she was having difficulty breathing during the artist's set.

"They helped her out of general admission and made sure she was okay," Macias told E! News. "After that, Billie noticed people were struggling, so she asked everyone to take a step back and make room for everyone. Suddenly people started asking for an inhaler, another girl was struggling to breathe. Billie stopped everything!"

In concert footage provided by Macias (@thelifeofdanna), Eilish can be seen scanning the crowd before asking her team for an inhaler. "It's OK, we got one," she then said. "Guys, give her some time. Don't crowd."