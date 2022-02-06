Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Celebrates at Epic Sweet 16 Party: Inside the Epic Party

Sweet 16!
Milania Giudice, the second-youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, celebrated her 16th birthday with a stylish peacock-themed party.
The teen's older sister Gia Giudice, 21, shared several moments from the bash on her Instaram Stories on Saturday, Feb. 5. Milania was captured looking all grown up wearing a glittering green, one-shoulder gown, styled with strappy silver heels and dazzling drop earrings. For glam, the birthday girl chose to leave her brunette tresses down to the side with soft side-swept waves and rocked a smokey eye, bronze skin and soft pink lip.
Teresa, 49, shared a number of photos and video from her daughter's big day to her own Instagram Stories showing off a giant balloon display from The Balloon Boss, a living wall from Treemendous Florist Events and a stunning geode marble cake from NY Cake Café.
In one photo posted by the Bravolebrity, the birthday girl is seen getting her hair and make-up done for her party.
"I love this face," Teresa captioned the snap. "Please stop growing up"
Milania's other sisters Gabriella, 18 and Audriana, 13, as well as her mom's new fiancé, Luis Ruelas, were also on hand for the party.
Milania's dad, Joe Giudice, who was deported from the United States in 2019 after serving a prison sentence for fraud, paid tribute to the teen from afar on Feb. 3. Teresa's ex, who is currently living in the Bahamas, posted to Instagram a clip of an old episode of RHONJ featuring Milania doing karate as a little kid.
He wrote on Feb. 3, "Memories Thank You !, Happy Birthday Milania."
Keep scrolling to see more photos from Milania's Sweet 16.