Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Celebrates at Epic Sweet 16 Party: Inside the Epic Party

Milania Giudice is all grown up! See inside the Sweet 16 party of the daughter of fan-favorite RHOBH star Teresia Giudice.

By Ashley Joy Parker Feb 06, 2022 11:54 PMTags
BirthdaysThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyTeresa GiudiceJoe Giudice

Sweet 16!

Milania Giudice, the second-youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, celebrated her 16th birthday with a stylish peacock-themed party.

The teen's older sister Gia Giudice, 21, shared several moments from the bash on her Instaram Stories on Saturday, Feb. 5. Milania was captured looking all grown up wearing a glittering green, one-shoulder gown, styled with strappy silver heels and dazzling drop earrings. For glam, the birthday girl chose to leave her brunette tresses down to the side with soft side-swept waves and rocked a smokey eye, bronze skin and soft pink lip.

Teresa, 49, shared a number of photos and video from her daughter's big day to her own Instagram Stories showing off a giant balloon display from The Balloon Boss, a living wall from Treemendous Florist Events and a stunning geode marble cake from NY Cake Café.

In one photo posted by the Bravolebrity, the birthday girl is seen getting her hair and make-up done for her party.

photos
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 12 Taglines

"I love this face," Teresa captioned the snap. "Please stop growing up"

Instagram

Milania's other sisters Gabriella, 18 and Audriana, 13, as well as her mom's new fiancéLuis Ruelas, were also on hand for the party.

Milania's dad, Joe Giudice, who was deported from the United States in 2019 after serving a prison sentence for fraud,  paid tribute to the teen from afar on Feb. 3. Teresa's ex, who is currently living in the Bahamas, posted to Instagram a clip of an old episode of RHONJ featuring Milania doing karate as a little kid.

He wrote on Feb. 3, "Memories Thank You !, Happy Birthday Milania."

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

2

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Celebrates Sweet 16

3
Exclusive

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Bring Their Love to Las Vegas

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Milania's Sweet 16.

Instagram
Getting Ready

The birthday girl got glam for her big night with the help of some gold eye masks.

Instagram
Fashionista

Milania stunned at her party, wearing a one shoulder, floor-length sparkling green gown, accessorized with silver heels and dangly sparkling earrings.

Instagram
Ready For Her Close-Up

The teen went for a beauty look which included a side-swept wavy hairstyle, a smokey eye, shimmering brown skin and soft pink lip.

Instagram
Birthday Balloons

The organic balloon display, created by The Balloon Boss, made for the perfect photo backdrop.

Instagram
Fabulous Flowers

Treemendous Florist Events helped decorate the party with colorful flowers that coordinated with Milania's peacock theme.

Instagram
Gorgeous Geenery

Guests were welcomed to the party by a living wall that read "Milania's Sweet 16" from Treemendous Florist Events.

Instagram
Chic Cake

Milania received a stunning geode marble birthday cake. Created by Lisa Mansour, the co-owner of NY Cake Café, the artful dessert featured a marble textured fondant with blue and green crystals and gold leaf details.

Instagram
Family First

Milania was joined at the part by her sisters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18 and Audriana, 13, as well as their mom, Teresa Giudice, and the RHONJ star's new fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

Instagram
All Smiles

Milania's milestone birthday comes one month after her big sister Gia celebrated turning 21.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

2

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Celebrates Sweet 16

3
Exclusive

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Bring Their Love to Las Vegas

4
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce Is Stalled

5

Stormi's a Big Sister: See the Cutest Pics of Kylie Jenner's Daughter

Latest News

Stormi's a Big Sister: See the Cutest Pics of Kylie Jenner's Daughter

Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day Makeup Collection Just Dropped

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Billie Eilish Stops Concert to Help Fan Who Had Trouble Breathing

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Celebrates Sweet 16

Amy Schumer Shares Heartfelt and Relatable Post About Parenting

Exclusive

New Girl's Lamorne Morris Reveals He Was Allergic to Ferguson