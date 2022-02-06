Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Celebrates at Epic Sweet 16 Party: Inside the Epic Party

Sweet 16!

Milania Giudice, the second-youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, celebrated her 16th birthday with a stylish peacock-themed party.

The teen's older sister Gia Giudice, 21, shared several moments from the bash on her Instaram Stories on Saturday, Feb. 5. Milania was captured looking all grown up wearing a glittering green, one-shoulder gown, styled with strappy silver heels and dazzling drop earrings. For glam, the birthday girl chose to leave her brunette tresses down to the side with soft side-swept waves and rocked a smokey eye, bronze skin and soft pink lip.

Teresa, 49, shared a number of photos and video from her daughter's big day to her own Instagram Stories showing off a giant balloon display from The Balloon Boss, a living wall from Treemendous Florist Events and a stunning geode marble cake from NY Cake Café.

In one photo posted by the Bravolebrity, the birthday girl is seen getting her hair and make-up done for her party.