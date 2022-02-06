Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce Is Stalled—Despite Her "Efforts"

Watch : Kim Kardashian SLAMS Ex Kanye West Over North TikTok Drama

About two months ago, Kanye "Ye" West was publicly calling for his ex Kim Kardashian to "run right back" to him. Now, he's airing his grievances with her on social media while referencing their children.

Meanwhile, their divorce proceedings, which began nearly a year ago after the SKIMS founder filed papers to end their six-year marriage, remain stalled.

"Kim is still trying to get the 'married' status dissolved to 'single' before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign," a source close to the situation told E! News, referencing a filing Kim submitted in December. "Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts."

In his latest post about Kim, Ye, who is premiering his three-part docu-series jeen-yuhs this month, wrote on Instagram on Feb. 4, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"