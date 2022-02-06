Olivia Munn Gushes Over "Buttered Biscuit" Baby Boy Malcolm

Olivia Munn shared a new photo of her and John Mulaney's son Malcolm, as well as a video showing the comedian fulfilling the infant's "special request."

By Corinne Heller Feb 06, 2022 8:53 PMTags
BabiesCouples
Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are reaping the benefits of parenthood...and also dealing with its challenges.

The upside: Bonding with their 2-month-old son Malcolm, their first child.

"Mission to turn Malcolm into a real life buttered biscuit is almost complete," Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story Feb. 5, alongside a photo of herself gently squeezing the infant's cheeks.

On her Instagram Story, Olivia also shared a video of John walking around a room, with a baby swing in the background, while holding their son and patting him gently on the back.

"Malcolm has a special request," she wrote. "Walk until our legs break off."

She did not elaborate. It is common for babies to cry more often in the first few months of their lives. Many parents have found that distraction and movement can help sooth them, at least momentarily.

Olivia gave birth to Malcolm in late November, two months after John confirmed their relationship. She has occasionally shared adorable photos and videos of the child, as well as images of herself and the comedian bonding with him. The boy has also met some of the couple's friends, including John's comedy pal Pete Davidson.

photos
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney: Romance Rewind

In late January, a source close to Olivia told E! News that the Newsroom actress and John "have become much closer" since they welcomed their baby.

"They are very committed to each other and raising their son together," the insider said. "Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad. It's going really well and he has been a huge help. It was a huge adjustment for Olivia and he's been trying to make her feel as comfortable as possible."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce Is Stalled

2

Nina Dobrev Deserves Gold Medal for Olympics Gift She Gave Shaun White

3

Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comment About Rihanna's Baby Bump Photos

See Olivia and John's cutest photos of baby Malcolm:

Instagram / Olivia Munn
"Buttered Biscuit"

Olivia gushes over her baby boy.

Instagram
Baby Playdate

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn introduced their son, Malcolm, to friends Henry Golding and Liv Lo, as well as their daughter Lyla, on Jan. 27, 2022. 

Instagram
Dads on Duty!

Golding and Mulaney were seen laughing as they held up their tiny tots.

Instagram
New Moms

The friends snapped a selfie while introducing their babies.

Instagram
First Friends

As Munn wrote, "Malcolm met Lyla today."

Instagram / John Mulaney
Sweater Weather

Mulaney and Munn were pictured arm-in-arm during a sweet moment, seemingly gazing at their little one in January 2022.

Instagram
A Visit From Uncle Pete

Mulaney revealed that his 2-month-old son had a visit from SNL star and "uncle" Pete Davidson on Jan. 28. 

Instagram / John Mulaney
Baby Kisses

The comedian gave his son a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram
Shhh!

Malcolm fell asleep in dad's carrier during an outing at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, Calif., which features an "Unseen Picasso" exhibit.

oliviamunn / Instagram
New Year Together

The Newsroom actress celebrated New Year's Day 2022 with a new pic of Malcolm.

Instagram / John Mulaney
A Walk With Dad

He shared a selfie with his Malcolm, kept cozy in a blue beanie, while they took a walk.

Instagram
Mom Life

Munn shared that this is what it looks like "when your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere." She said the new 'do made her "feel a little less post partum."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce Is Stalled

2

Nina Dobrev Deserves Gold Medal for Olympics Gift She Gave Shaun White

3

Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comment About Rihanna's Baby Bump Photos

4

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Bring Their Love to NHL All-Star Game

5

Pete Davidson Booed at NCAA Game in Syracuse, City He Called "Trash"

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce Is Stalled

Olivia Munn Gushes Over "Buttered Biscuit" Baby Boy Malcolm

Game of Thrones Stars Have Mini Reunion at Studio Tour Opening

Update!

Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Fiancée

Jennifer Garner Celebrates Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Honor

Prince Charles Honors Queen Elizabeth II on Platinum Jubilee

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Bring Their Love to NHL All-Star Game