Olivia Munn Gushes Over "Buttered Biscuit" Baby Boy Malcolm

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are reaping the benefits of parenthood...and also dealing with its challenges.

The upside: Bonding with their 2-month-old son Malcolm, their first child.

"Mission to turn Malcolm into a real life buttered biscuit is almost complete," Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story Feb. 5, alongside a photo of herself gently squeezing the infant's cheeks.

On her Instagram Story, Olivia also shared a video of John walking around a room, with a baby swing in the background, while holding their son and patting him gently on the back.

"Malcolm has a special request," she wrote. "Walk until our legs break off."

She did not elaborate. It is common for babies to cry more often in the first few months of their lives. Many parents have found that distraction and movement can help sooth them, at least momentarily.

Olivia gave birth to Malcolm in late November, two months after John confirmed their relationship. She has occasionally shared adorable photos and videos of the child, as well as images of herself and the comedian bonding with him. The boy has also met some of the couple's friends, including John's comedy pal Pete Davidson.