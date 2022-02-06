Jennifer Garner Dishes About First Kiss While Celebrating Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Honor

Watch : Jennifer Garner Has One Hope for Ben Affleck Amid J.Lo Romance

Jennifer Garner received an extra sweet treat this weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Alias actress, 49, was honored as the 2022 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals theater troupe and dished all about her first kiss, according to People.

Inspired by her film Yes Day, the students held a Q&A session. There, they asked Garner about a variety of topics, including the details of her first kiss, which she fondly recounted.

"It was a guy named Matt Crittenden. He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I've worn proudly ever since," Garner said, per the outlet. "I was 18!"

While attending the event, the actress admitted that she wished that she had brought along her eldest daughter, Violet. "It didn't even occur to me to bring my 16-year-old today because she had school and a debate tournament," she said. "Now, I so badly wish she was here! I'm kind of a geek of a mom in that way."