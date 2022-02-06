Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Bring Their Love to NHL All-Star Game

Watch : See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Sexy Bath Time

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are proving that their relationship is serious couple goals.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Jennifer's Body actress, 35, attended the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, Nev. with her musician fiancé, 31, who performed at the sporting event's halftime show.

The couple was spotted getting cozy up in the stands. Looking effortlessly cool, Megan could be seen wearing a white tank top and tan sweatpants tucked into a pair of black boots. Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, sat next to Megan in a glittering silver sweat suit with his arm around her shoulders.

Ahead of his performance, the "forget me too" singer tweeted a photo of himself sporting a custom hockey jersey, writing, "If you're watching NHL all star game rn, see you at half time [winking emoji]."

The twin flames, who first went public with their romance in June 2020, announced their engagement in January with a homemade video taken by the singer shared on their individual Instagram accounts.