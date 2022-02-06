Tori Spelling Feels More “Confident” Now Than She Has Her “Entire Life”

For Tori Spelling, self-confidence is something that comes with time.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 and BH90210 alum, 48, has spoken out in the past about how it had been negatively affected by growing up in the public eye. In a poignant 2020 Instagram post, the actress reflected on how Internet trolls made her feel incredibly self-conscious about her appearance as a teenager.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Spelling recalled how she has evolved.
"I definitely didn't find my stride with my self-confidence until probably my 30s, but I've got admit, I would say this past year I am feeling the most confident I ever have in my entire life," she said. "And that's kind of a game-changer because I'm 48 years old and I feel like I look better than when I was in my 30s or 20's even. So it's definitely important to me. For my kids, especially – my daughters."
Spelling is a mom to daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie, 10, and sons Liam, 14, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.
"I'm raising two strong females who have both dealt with bullying in the past," the actress said. "Kind of being right on it with their self-confidence game. I tell my girls since they were born how beautiful they are, not just physically but inside. I tell them all the time."
Spelling plans to soon get her expired breast implants replaced, a decision she put off for years until Stella helped persuade her to go ahead with it.
While the actress feels more self-confident these days, it doesn't mean that negative comments still don't bring her down from time to time either. "While I can say it doesn't affect me the way it did when people used to write about me in my teens or 20's," she said, "I'm still human."
Spelling shared that it's "typically women" and "moms" that pen the negative comments about her online, which "blows my mind." "I'm like, wait, women, that's our whole jam," she said. "We support each other. We build each other up. To tear down another female is just madness to me."
Meanwhile, Spelling is concentrating on her career and partnerships. The actress and influencer has teamed up with dietary supplement company Hydroxycut and fitness personality Callie Bundy for a ‘90s themed workout to celebrate the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Commemorating the last time NFL's biggest event was held in Southern California, the event will be held on Feb. 12 at Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"I'm super excited because this the first time that we have had the big game in LA since the 90's so it's huge for us. I am an OG '90s girl, obviously," Spelling joked. "So it was a great fit. I actually use Hydroxycut in real life and really love it. So it was an organic fit and I was really excited to do it."
She added, "I'm a mom of five. Being able to incorporate that with exercise, doing good exercise, that makes me happy. I couldn't stay going to the gym. I would go once and then not go again. And so, for me, it has to be stuff that I incorporate my kids into if they're around and then having a moderate diet. I tried every diet out there, and I couldn't stick with it. It's just not realistic for a busy working person, so this is really the right fit for me."