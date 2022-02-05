Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional Recalling a Fan's Concert Sign at Her First Tour

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Has CRIED Over the Struggles of Fame

Fan appreciation!

Jennifer Lopez got teary-eyed while appearing The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as she recalled a touching moment from a fan while on tour.

In her new film Marry Me, out Feb. 14, Lopez plays a pop star who spots a concertgoer (Owen Wilson) holding a sign that says "Marry Me" and the two end up tying the knot on stage. While promoting the romantic comedy, the "Let's Get Loud" singer was asked if she remembers any standout signs from her own concerts.

While the 52-year-old superstar admitted she's never received a marriage proposal at a show, she did recall being moved by one sign from a fan on her first tour, which she called "very memorable."

"I went on tour pretty late in my career," Lopez explained in the Feb. 4 interview. "I didn't go until I was in my 40s and I had kids and everything like that. I had never done a proper world tour."