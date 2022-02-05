Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comment About Rihanna's Baby Bump Photos After Fans Have Questions

Fans rushed to make speculations about Rihanna's pregnancy after Gigi Hadid posted a curious comment on the post, which contained pics of the pop star's baby bump.

Watch: Rihanna Goes Instagram Official With Her Pregnancy!

Gigi Hadid, do you know something we don't about Rihanna's pregnancy?

That's what many fans wondered after the supermodel and mother of one commented on the pop star and fashion designer's Feb. 2 post containing her first personal photo of her baby bump, as well as media pics of partner A$AP Rocky kissing her as she bares her belly in NYC, which were released Jan. 31 and marked her official pregnancy reveal.

"Three angels," Gigi wrote, adding a crying face, a pleading face, and pink heart with an arrow emoji.

Fans were shook.

"Did Homegirl say twins," asked user @taylorrenee.0711, while many others asked the same question.

Gigi, who has modeled for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand, later clarified in another comment, "I just caught word of this commotion [laughing emoji]. Meant rih / rocky / baby lol."

Gigi's comments and response were first highlighted by the @commentsbycelebs account.

Rihanna, who kept her pregnancy private until recently following months of speculation, had captioned her pic, "How the gang pulled up to black history month." The 33-year-old mother-to-be has not commented on whether she is expecting more than baby.

photos
All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy

Rihanna has also not revealed her due date or whether she is pregnant with a girl or a boy—a topic that also drew much speculation in the comments section as fans rushed to try to analyze her baby bump's appearance.

Instagram / Rihanna

The baby will be the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have known each other for years. The rapper confirmed their relationship in a GQ interview, published last May. 

Instagram / Rihanna

"The love of my life," he called her. ""I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Getty Images

When asked at the time if he was ready to become a father, he told the magazine, "If that's in my destiny, absolutely...I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

