Queen Elizabeth Makes First Public Outing of 2022 Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Getting the royal party started!

Queen Elizabeth II kicked off celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee by hosting a special reception at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, marking her first public outing for the new year.

The event was held on Feb. 5, the eve of the Her Majesty's Accession Day, which will mark the 70th anniversary of her reign. Elizabeth became Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952.

Dressed in a light blue ensemble, the 95-year-old royal was photographed cutting into a a special cake that was decorated with the emblem of the Platinum Jubilee and enjoying entertainment from The Hunstanton Concert Band. The also received several gifts including a mosaic made by local school children.

Guests included fellow members of the Sandringham branch of the Women's Institute, which Queen Elizabeth II has been a local member of since 1943 and its president since 2003.