J.Crew’s Weekend Sale: Score Up to 80% Off Must-Have Sweaters, Shoes, Sunglasses & More

We've finally made it to the weekend! To celebrate the first weekend in February, we've got a sale we know you're going to love.

J.Crew is holding a sale where you can save up to 50% off weekend-ready styles for women, men and kids. To make things even better, you can also take an additional 50% off sale sweaters and shoes. All you have to do is enter the code SALETIME at checkout to receive your discount.

Just so you know how amazing that sale actually is, you can get their best-selling turtleneck sweater in Supersoft yarn (originally $98) for as low as $24. You can even snag these $248 pair of gorgeous Italian-made suede pumps for just $47 right now. That's about 80% off the original price!

Good news is, those aren't the only jaw-dropping discounts you'll find this weekend. Many of their fan-fave clothing, boots and accessories are on sale as well. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.