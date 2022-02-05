MJ Rodriguez Shares Her Favorite Amazon Products From Black-Owned Businesses

We included these products chosen by MJ Rodriguez because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. MJ is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"I am here to celebrate with you guys for Black History month on Amazon Live," MJ Rodriguez said during a recent broadcast. The Pose star elaborated, "I wanted to give y'all a good glimpse at all of these beautiful, amazing Black-owned products that I used on my face this morning."

The award-winning actress explained, "I find it so essential going to Black-owned companies, especially if you're a person of color." MJ shared some of her favorite makeup, skincare, and hair products from Amazon that she uses in her beauty routine. She said, "The only way your makeup lays right is if you use makeup and skincare products that work for your skin."