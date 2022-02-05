MJ Rodriguez Shares Her Favorite Amazon Products From Black-Owned Businesses

We included these products chosen by MJ Rodriguez because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. MJ is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"I am here to celebrate with you guys for Black History month on Amazon Live," MJ Rodriguez said during a recent broadcast. The Pose star elaborated, "I wanted to give y'all a good glimpse at all of these beautiful, amazing Black-owned products that I used on my face this morning."
The award-winning actress explained, "I find it so essential going to Black-owned companies, especially if you're a person of color." MJ shared some of her favorite makeup, skincare, and hair products from Amazon that she uses in her beauty routine. She said, "The only way your makeup lays right is if you use makeup and skincare products that work for your skin."
Bolden Glow Hydrating Mask- Deeply Hydrating and Moisturizing Face Mask With Hyaluronic Acid
MJ said, "I started out getting ready with the Bolden Glow Hydrating Mask. If you haven't found out about it, check out. I put the mask on my face this morning and it felt so great. I use the mask three times a week sometimes, but sometimes I will use it twice a day. Use this to hydrate your skin.
Another Amazon shopper said, "First use and it's done wonders for my eczema prone face...only wish I could find something similar for my whole body."
Bolden Skin Brightening Toner- Made with AHA Glycolic Acid, Pore Minimizer Niacinamide, and Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid
"I followed up the mask with this amazing toner. I've never had a toner that smells so good, but also that refreshes my skin the way that this does. I always did want a toner that actually makes your pores shrink up. That's important to me before I put any makeup on because I want my skin to look smooth and pristine. I'm really happy with this product. I want to make sure that I use products that are great for my skin because not every product is good for everybody's skin, right?"
"I want to make sure something is laying right on my skin before I put any makeup on. I use this amazing Bolden Skin Brightening toner. This diminishes the appearance of dark spots, tightens and refines pores. So, if you have textured skin, that could probably help makeup lay smoother."
Bolden Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30- Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Sunscreen for Face with Vitamin C
MJ revealed, "After I use toner, I use Bolden Brightening Moisturizer. It has SPF 30 with a little bit of Vitamin C. I put this on afterwards to make sure my skin is smooth, pristine, and soft. It doesn't give me pimples or any kind of blemishes. It's always good to moisturize."
An Amazon shopper said, "I love that it's black own and cruelty free. It doesn't leave the white cast on my face. It doesn't have a weird strong smell. I love the product even though it so expensive. I'll keep buying it to show support and because it's a good product."
Angie Watts Face Skin Awakening Cleanser + Toner, 4oz - Alcohol-Free, Oil-Free Cleanser & Toner Duo
"This toner just smells so damn good. I just let it sit on my face for a while and let it soak in." This two-in-one toner/cleanser is formulated with organic witch hazel and aloe.
An Amazon shopper said, "Perfect skin in one use!! very happy customer here. I am very impressed, my skin is much better now, I feel my face being more firm and tighter than ever, in a good way!!! Like when I smile, I feel sooooo much at ease. I am beyond amazed at how naturally this made me feel so much better. Thank you!"
Eden Bodyworks Coconut Shea Pudding Souffle- Refresh & Moisturize Curls, Soft Hold, Add Shine
The actress shared, "I use this in my hair. These are natural products that can nurture and restore your hair. This is an amazing product. I put this right on my scalp. Not only does it smell great, but it makes your coils feel so soft and so replenished, honey. It makes me feel good. I know it's making other girls out there look good. This is actually made for curly hair."
An Amazon shopper described this as "a gift from the hair gods," explaining, "I've bought this twice and it last for a very long time.. two months with consistent use.. it's thick and creamy.. our hair loved it. Relaxed and natural. It didn't weigh it down or leave nasty build up."
Bossy Cosmetics Style, Meet Substance Eyeshadow Palette
"I really like those colors. There's a really beautiful olive here [in this eyeshadow palette]. If you have melanin in your skin, find colors that are warmer. This is an amazing palette. These colors lay amazingly on the skin, especially for people of color. Don't be afraid to wear makeup. There was a time where I was afraid of wearing makeup because I didn't know what shadows to use that would complement my complexion. There are so many other makeups out there that cater to a different complexion. There are makeups out there that are for you."
This palette has matte, shiny, and glitter shades with vegan and cruelty-free formulas.
The Lip Bar Vegan Lipstick in City Girl (Bright Coral Pink)
"This is a really amazing lipstick. It's a bright, coral pink. This has a velvet texture. It's so pretty. The way it lays is gorgeous and it's vegan. It's beautiful. It comes with a little kiss on it. It's so cute. The most important thing about it is that it's vegan. It's so pretty. It's like a peachy coral. It's giving me Miami, baby."
Mented Cosmetics Lip Products
"I love Mented products. I'm down for the lip gloss. It's moisturizing and so beautiful. It doesn't feel sticky."
This long-lasting lip gloss is vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty free. MJ has it in the shade Pink About Me, but there are six other colors to choose from as well.
MJ also uses the Mented Semi-Matte Lipstick in many nudes to suit a wide variety of skin tones and the Mented Matte Lipstick.
Oprah Winfrey has recommended Mented Lip Glosses too. She said, "KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson have made makeup magic with a line for all skin tones. These made-in-the-USA glosses feel modern, giving just the right amount of luster, sans stickiness."
Twelve AM Co. Womens So Good Fluffy Slippers
"These are outrageous, these little fluffy things right here. These are beautiful slippers. They're the most comfortable slippers I've ever worn. I like to walk around the house in a pair of slippers. These are the ones that you need to get."
These slippers also come in tan and chocolate brown, which is such an on-trend color lately.
Man's Blessed Friend Makeup Brush Cleaner 2 in 1 Tools for Cleaning Cosmetics, Foundation, Eyeshadow Brushes- Hypoallergenic
"A lot of people don't clean their makeup brushes enough. This is a brush and sponge cleanser. If you're not cleaning your brushes, your face is whack. It can cause breakouts and infections. It's vegan and cruelty-free. Shampoo your brushes," MJ insisted.
An Amazon shopper said, "A friend told me to try this product and I am amazed. My brushes and sponges look brand new. I watched in amazement as the makeup just melted away...I highly recommend this product."
