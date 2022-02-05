Take 50% Off Lingerie, Loungewear and More From Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No matter what you're wearing, you can feel like your most empowered, savage, confident, fashion-forward self if you have some Savage x Fenty lingerie on underneath. Rihanna's clothing brand has disrupted the lingerie industry and redefined sexy with edgy, high-fashion styles at affordable price points in a wide range of sizes.

From those everyday essential pieces to that special occasion lingerie, Rihanna has you covered with an extensive assortment of styles. Whether you're restocking your lingerie drawer or preparing for Valentine's Day, you need to check out the current Savage x Fenty sale. You can save 50% sitewide and get two bras for just $29.

Savage x Fenty has underwear, loungewear, robes, bras, lingerie, boxers, and more at a major discount during this can't-miss sale.

