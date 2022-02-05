Don’t Miss These 40% Off Deals on Celeb-Worn Jewelry From Frasier Sterling

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I am all too familiar with the disappointment of spotting a celebrity in a cute outfit, picturing all the fun I would have in that same look, taking screenshots to figure out where the pieces are from, and then ultimately realizing that a $700 tank top just isn't in my budget. If you love fashion and pop culture, you probably know how this feels.
That's why it's so exciting when you track down the styles to realize that you can actually afford them. Last summer, I was watching Bachelor in Paradise, wondering where Demi Burnett got this cute choker necklace with heart-shaped pearls. When I found out it was from Frasier Sterling, I clicked "add to cart" immediately. And that's when my love of Frasier Sterling really took off and I kept on shopping... a lot.
Frasier Sterling has jewelry, accessories, and loungewear to suit every style. If you prefer, timeless, gold jewelry, you can get that. If you want something fun and unusual, Frasier Sterling has so many options at super reasonable prices. After getting my shop on, I became very familiar with the brand and I started to notice it everywhere on all of my favorite celebs.
I have seen so many photos of Bella Hadid rocking these heart-shaped hoop earrings, and it turns out they're from Frasier Sterling. I've watched makeup tutorials with Rihanna wondering about her chic gold choker necklace, discovering that it's also from Frasier Sterling. Then, I realized that Kendall Jenner has worn that same necklace. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Addison Rae, Emily Ratajkowski, Halsey, Kaia Gerber, and Delilah Hamlin are just some of these stars I've seen wearing pieces from Frasier Sterling.
Frasier Sterling is already available at such an affordable price point, but the shopping experience just got even better for E! readers. You can get an exclusive 40% discount when you shop at this link and use the promo code EONLINE40 at checkout.
The brand's founder Frasier Lipton told E! News, "We're so lucky to have such a loyal celeb and influencer following and it's a huge part of what has made Frasier Sterling such a success! We're always making sure that we're on the forefront of trends in the jewelry space and that keeps our customers constantly coming back for more. Designing jewels celebs love and everyone can afford is a foundational piece of what we set out to do!"
Let's check out some of those celeb-worn pieces and some other standouts from Frasier Sterling.
These heart-shaped hoop earrings should be very familiar to Bella Hadid's biggest fans. She has been spotted in them many times.
Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoops
Here are the iconic heart-shaped hoop earrings. They have the classic sensibility of gold hoops, but the unique heart design makes them super unique and fun.
Yes, I am that weirdo who paused a Rihanna beauty tutorial just to figure out where her gold necklace was from and I am so happy that I did.
And, of course, it's no surprise to anyone that Kendall Jenner has amazing taste in jewelry. You can never go wrong with a gold choker necklace.
Frasier Sterling Valley Choker
If you want to channel your inner It Girl with some layered necklaces, this is a truly essential piece. Wear this with some longer necklaces you already have and you will be so on-trend. Or you can keep it simple and just wear the Valley Choker on its own. It even comes with a 2-inch chain extender, which gives you even more styling options.
Gigi Hadid is such a pro at mixing and matching different pieces of jewelry in a cool, yet casual way. These butterfly huggie hoop earrings are just too cute to pass up.
Frasier Sterling Butterfly Huggies
Feel like the trendsetter that you are in these fun, yet subtle butterfly huggies.
Hailey Bieber makes everything cool. If Hailey is wearing an initial necklace, I can't help wanting one too.
Frasier Sterling Custom Lucky You Choker
You can customize this piece with your initial or a loved one's, but that's not the only way to personalize this necklace. It comes with a 2.5-inch extension chain, which means you have options to wear this as a choker or a longer necklace.
Justin Bieber proves that pearl necklaces are for everyone.
Frasier Sterling Custom Pearl Princess Necklace
A classic strand of pearls is a style staple, but step outside of the box with the Custom Pearl Princess Necklace. Personalize this pearl necklace with your name initials, your favorite word, or a loved one's name. You can wear this as a choker or attach the chain-extender to turn this into a longer necklace.
Emily Ratajkowski is the epitome of cool in her all-black street style ensemble, especially with that chic shoulder bag.
Frasier Sterling 99% Angel Shoulder Bag in Black
Go for those minimalist, sleek vibes with this vegan leather, black shoulder bag.
This selfie that Addison Rae shared to her Instagram Story had all of the coolest trends, from the floating blue eyeliner to the dangling heart earrings.
Frasier Sterling Spoiled Earrings
These heart earrings make a sparkling statement.
Halsey went bold when she accessorized with this colorful, beaded necklace.
If you scroll to slide number nine, you'll see Gigi Hadid wearing the same colorful necklace.
Frasier Sterling Mesmerized Choker
The Mesmerized Choker gives me throwback vibes to the summer camp days. It matches with everything and it's the perfect dose of fun to liven up your day. This is another piece that comes with a 2-inch chain extension, which gives us styling options. You can even get creative, wrapping it twice around your wrist to turn it into a bracelet.
Delilah Hamlin's butterfly earrings are just mesmerizing, aren't they?
Frasier Sterling Iced Out Earrings- Butterflies
These Iced Out Earrings are just jaw-dropping. You can rock them for a special occasion, of course, but you'll probably end up wearing these every day.
Apparently, Kaia Gerber got the "models wearing heart-shaped earrings" memo.
Frasier Sterling
At first glance, these look like your classic huggie hoop earrings. But zoom in a bit to see that these are angled, heart-shaped huggies with some discrete Cz details.
Demi Burnett wore this heart-shaped pearl choker this past season on Bachelor in Paradise.
Frasier Sterling Love At First Sight Choker
This necklace from puts such a fun spin on pearls. The choker is great on its own or you can layer it with other jewelry that you already have.
Here are some other beautiful pieces from Frasier Sterling that are worth adding to your jewelry collection.
Frasier Sterling In The Mood Ring
This ring has so much character. It's enthralling and it changes colors. Plus, it's adjustable, which is so clutch, especially if you're getting this for someone as a gift since you won't need to worry about sizing.
Frasier Sterling Crystal Ball Ring
Compliments are in your future when you wear this pink, crystal ball ring.
Frasier Sterling Butterfly Ring
If you adore butterflies, this 14K gold-plated brass ring will make your heart flutter. It's fully adjustable to fit all ring sizes with an open-ended closure.
