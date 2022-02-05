Score Up to 50% on Aerie's Bestselling Leggings & More Winter Wardrobe Staples

The fashion retailer is offering unbeatable deals on activewear, sweatshirts, swimsuits and accessories.

By Emily Spain Feb 05, 2022 3:00 PMTags
According to Punxsutawney Phil, we still have more winter left, which means it's time to reassess our winter wardrobes. 

If you could use some extra layers to stay comfortable during your commute or simply need a few more leggings or sweaters for snowy days spent indoors, we suggest heading over to Aerie to get your shopping done!

This weekend, you can score up to 50% off select activewear, including the fashion retailer's bestselling crossover leggings, plus enjoy up to 30% off tops, bottoms, bras and swimsuits

Since there are so many deals to be had, we did the legwork for you and rounded up our favorite finds below!

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware 6-Quart Air Fryer Is On Sale for Only $69

OFFLINE By Aerie OG Foldover High Waisted Super Flare Legging

Looking for a pair of flattering leggings? Then these are for you! Aerie's TikTok-approved flare legging is made from super soft cotton to help you stay comfortable regardless of what your day may bring.

$50
$30
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra High Waisted Crossover Ruffle Legging

If you want another legging that will have you looking snatched, we suggest the Xtra High Waisted Crossover Legging. It has the same uber-comfy material, but features a crossover waistband to accentuate your curves. Plus, how cute is the ruffle design?

$55
$40
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Sidewalk Seamless Cropped T-Shirt

Pair this cropped tee with your fave leggings for a sporty chic look.

$35
$27
Aerie

Aerie Down-To-Earth Oversized Sweatshirt

Available in nine everyday hues, you're sure to get tons of wear out of this oversized sweatshirt. It's perfect for market runs or binge-watching Netflix all weekend.

$60
$42
Aerie

Aerie Eyelash Lace Padded Plunge Bralette

Get ready for Valentine's Day with this lacy red bralette that is equally stylish and supportive!

$40
$28
Aerie

Aerie Dream Sherpa Quarter Zip Sweatshirt

You can never have too many sherpa jackets, and that's just a fact. We would wear this dreamy quarter zip on repeat!

$60
$30
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie The Hugger Crossover High Waisted Crackle Legging

If you're a neutrals kind of girl, these leggings are a must. Plus, they have a unique crackle texture!

$55
$28
Aerie

Aerie Heart-Eyes Waffle Henley Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Stock up on these super soft waffle henley t-shirts for the cold weather days ahead! It comes in 14 colors and prints in case you want options.

$40
$24
Aerie

Aerie Ribbed Shine Scoop Tie Back Top

We get it's only February, but it's never too early to start collecting swimsuits for summer! Plus, who can pass up a sale? We are obsessed with this shiny ribbed top and matching bottoms.

$35
$27
Aerie

Aerie Ribbed Shine Wrap Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit

If you're looking for one-pieces, Aerie has so many cute styles on sale like this one!

$60
$42
Aerie

Ready for more deals? Here's how you can get $350 worth of top skincare products for just $56.

