Split Actor James McAvoy Marries Movie Assistant Lisa Liberati

This is the opposite of Split news: James McAvoy is a married man!

The 42-year-old actor—known for his roles in X-Men, Filth and Atonement—confirmed he recently tied the knot with Lisa Liberati, according to his latest interview with The Guardian.

Per the outlet, he met Liberati while filming the 2016 movie Split, where she was an assistant to director M. Night Shyamalan.

When asked if he was an honorary Philadelphian given his marriage to a native of the city, McAvoy responded, "Yeah, it's like a second home for me." However, the outlet noted he did not want to "elaborate on this side of his life for fear of creating tabloid fodder."

As for his other favorite places to spend time, McAvoy said Glasgow holds a special place in his heart, too. "It's where I was born, where I grew up," he shared. "I've still got a place there and all my family there. I see myself as a Glaswegian and a Londoner—a Glaswegian Londoner."