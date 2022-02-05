Split Actor James McAvoy Marries Movie Assistant Lisa Liberati

X-Men star James McAvoy has married Lisa Liberati, who served as an assistant on his 2016 movie Split, according to The Guardian.

This is the opposite of Split news: James McAvoy is a married man! 

The 42-year-old actor—known for his roles in X-MenFilth and Atonement—confirmed he recently tied the knot with Lisa Liberati, according to his latest interview with The Guardian.

Per the outlet, he met Liberati while filming the 2016 movie Split, where she was an assistant to director M. Night Shyamalan.

When asked if he was an honorary Philadelphian given his marriage to a native of the city, McAvoy responded, "Yeah, it's like a second home for me." However, the outlet noted he did not want to "elaborate on this side of his life for fear of creating tabloid fodder." 

As for his other favorite places to spend time, McAvoy said Glasgow holds a special place in his heart, too. "It's where I was born, where I grew up," he shared. "I've still got a place there and all my family there. I see myself as a Glaswegian and a Londoner—a Glaswegian Londoner."

The Scottish star was previously married to Sex Education actress Anne-Marie Duff, with whom he shares 11-year-old son Brendan. The couple, who originally met on Shameless, split in 2016 after nine years of marriage. 

The following year, he addressed the breakup while speaking with Mr Porter, saying, "Me and Anne-Marie, when we were together, it was our policy not to speak about each other in public. We rarely broke that and if we did, it was for tiny things—'Yes, we are cooking turkey this Christmas'—and that policy still stands."

He added at the time, "Even separated, we're still respectful of each other and committed to doing that publicly and personally," while also admitting that "things are really good" for him. 

Since meeting Liberati, he has appeared in TV shows including His Dark Materials, Watership Down and The Bridge, as well as the films X-Men: Dark Phoenix, My SonTogetherIt Chapter Two and Deadpool 2.

