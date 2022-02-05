Khloe Kardashian Shares Message About Making "Mistakes" Following Tristan Thompson's Apology

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Posts CRYPTIC Message About "Betrayal"

It looks like Khloe Kardashian is in a reflective mood.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been known to express her thoughts and feelings through inspirational quotes, and the latest one she posted on her Instagram Story was about looking back while moving forward. On Friday, Feb. 4, she shared an image that read: "In life we do things. Some we wish we had never done. Some we wish we could replay a million times in our heads. But the all make us who we are, and in the end they shape every detail about it."

The messaged continued, "If we were to reverse any of them we wouldn't be the person we are."

It then gave encouragement to embrace the mistakes and enjoy life without regrets. "So just live, make mistakes, have wonderful memories," it read. "But never second guess who you are, where you've been and most importantly where you're going."