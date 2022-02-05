Khloe Kardashian Shares Message About Making "Mistakes" Following Tristan Thompson's Apology

A month after Tristan Thompson confirmed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about how "we wish we had never done" some things in life.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 05, 2022 2:02 AMTags
BreakupsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Posts CRYPTIC Message About "Betrayal"

It looks like Khloe Kardashian is in a reflective mood.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been known to express her thoughts and feelings through inspirational quotes, and the latest one she posted on her Instagram Story was about looking back while moving forward. On Friday, Feb. 4, she shared an image that read: "In life we do things. Some we wish we had never done. Some we wish we could replay a million times in our heads. But the all make us who we are, and in the end they shape every detail about it."

The messaged continued, "If we were to reverse any of them we wouldn't be the person we are."

It then gave encouragement to embrace the mistakes and enjoy life without regrets. "So just live, make mistakes, have wonderful memories," it read. "But never second guess who you are, where you've been and most importantly where you're going."

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade

The quote, which appeared in front of a black background, was attributed as "unknown."

 

Instagram

Khloe's post comes more than a month after her ex Tristan Thompson confirmed that he had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols—a woman who is suing him for pregnancy and child-related expensesand issued a public apology to the Good American mogul for the "heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan said in a statement released on Jan. 3. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

The on-and-off couple, who share 3-year-old daughter True, reconciled their relationship in 2020 but split last spring. When news of their breakup surfaced in June, a source told E! News that Khloe ended things with the NBA star because she "felt too betrayed by him."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Packed How Many Clothes for the Olympics?!

2

Nina Dobrev Deserves Gold Medal for Olympics Gift She Gave Shaun White

3

Standout Uniforms from the 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

For his part, Tristan has largely kept a low-profile amid the paternity scandal. Late last month, he shared a cryptic quote reading, "Sometimes you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness."

His post went on, "Hide from your demons and they'll slowly destroy your potential… Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Packed How Many Clothes for the Olympics?!

2

Nina Dobrev Deserves Gold Medal for Olympics Gift She Gave Shaun White

3

Standout Uniforms from the 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

4

Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West Over His “Constant Attacks"

5
Exclusive

Taylor Lautner Reveals GF "Didn't Say Hi" to Robert Pattinson on Plane

Latest News

The Best Deals on KN95 & N95 Face Masks Right Now

Split Actor James McAvoy Marries Movie Assistant Lisa Liberati

Khloe Kardashian Posts Message About "Mistakes" After Tristan Drama

Martha Stewart’s Latest TikTok Thirst Trap Does Not Disappoint

Bundle Up With These It Girl-Approved Puffer Jackets

Exclusive

Taylor Lautner Reveals GF "Didn't Say Hi" to Robert Pattinson on Plane

Exclusive

The Truth About Dating Rumors Between The Weeknd and Simi Khadra