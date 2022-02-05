See Morgan Stewart's Daughter Make Her Debut on E!'s Necessary Realness

Following in mommy's footsteps!

E!'s Morgan Stewart is starting her maternity leave, but not before gifting fans with the most adorable treat imaginable: a surprise appearance by baby Row.

On the Feb. 5 episode of E!'s Necessary Realness, Morgan's nearly 1-year-old daughter makes her on-camera debut is the sweetest way possible.

Holding Row in her arms, Morgan tells her, "Say hi Necessary Realness." And right on cue, Row waves to the camera.

"Do you love the camera? Mommy loves the camera too," Morgan says.

The talkative tot even says "mom," much to Morgan's surprise.

"Do you see this? The star power, she's already got a light on her and she knows how to shake it, shake it, shake it," Morgan laughs.

Morgan also shares exclusive details about her stunning orange-themed baby shower, which took place last week at her and husband Jordan McGraw's home in Los Angeles. The pregnant E! personality is just days away from welcoming their second child.