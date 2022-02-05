Exclusive

See Morgan Stewart's Daughter Make Her Debut on E!'s Necessary Realness

By Brett Malec Feb 05, 2022 5:00 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesExclusivesCeleb KidsShowsMorgan StewartNecessary RealnessNBCU
New Episodes Weekly

Following in mommy's footsteps!

E!'s Morgan Stewart is starting her maternity leave, but not before gifting fans with the most adorable treat imaginable: a surprise appearance by baby Row.

On the Feb. 5 episode of E!'s Necessary Realness, Morgan's nearly 1-year-old daughter makes her on-camera debut is the sweetest way possible.

Holding Row in her arms, Morgan tells her, "Say hi Necessary Realness." And right on cue, Row waves to the camera.

"Do you love the camera? Mommy loves the camera too," Morgan says.

The talkative tot even says "mom," much to Morgan's surprise.

"Do you see this? The star power, she's already got a light on her and she knows how to shake it, shake it, shake it," Morgan laughs.

Morgan also shares exclusive details about her stunning orange-themed baby shower, which took place last week at her and husband Jordan McGraw's home in Los Angeles. The pregnant E! personality is just days away from welcoming their second child.

photos
Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Shower for Baby No. 2

However, Morgan promises her maternity leave won't be as long this time around. "I'm going to just get this baby right out, take a few weeks and then I'm going to be back into all the Hollywood gossip," she shared. "I will see you very soon."

Watch the full episode of Necessary Realness to see Row's precious appearance and to get all the intimate details about her recent baby show.

Trending Stories

1

Nina Dobrev Deserves Gold Medal for Olympics Gift She Gave Shaun White

2
Exclusive

Taylor Lautner Reveals GF "Didn't Say Hi" to Robert Pattinson on Plane

3

How One Crazy Month Changed Nancy Kerrigan's Life Forever

New Episodes Weekly

Trending Stories

1

Nina Dobrev Deserves Gold Medal for Olympics Gift She Gave Shaun White

2
Exclusive

Taylor Lautner Reveals GF "Didn't Say Hi" to Robert Pattinson on Plane

3

How One Crazy Month Changed Nancy Kerrigan's Life Forever

4
Exclusive

How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Pam & Tommy Series

5

Standout Uniforms from the 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Latest News

Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Tweet About NYPD Officer's Funeral

Exclusive

See Morgan Stewart's Daughter Make Her Necessary Realness Debut

How Shaun White & More Olympic Athletes Are Prioritizing Mental Health

Shaun White to Retire After 2022 Olympics, His "Last Competition"

Take 50% Off Lingerie, Loungewear & More From Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty

Exclusive

Claire Holt Reveals Her Seriously Sweet Valentine's Day Plan

Score Up to 50% on Aerie's Bestselling Leggings