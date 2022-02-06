Celebrating TV's Best Comedies With Black Stars—Which You Need to Watch ASAP

In honor of Black History Month, here are our favorite comedies starring Black performers that you need to tune into now.

By Alyssa Ray Feb 06, 2022 1:00 AMTags
TVCelebritiesIssa RaeBlack History Month

We've found your next TV obsession. Or, in reality, your next eight TV binges.

All month long, E! News is celebrating Black History Month, and what better time to highlight some of the Black excellence that has been dominating the small screen. First up is Abbott Elementary, which is Mindy Kaling-approved and has teachers feeling so seen. The ABC series, created by A Black Lady Sketch Show alum Quinta Brunson, follows a group of passionate teachers as they try to help their students in an underfunded school.

And, as Brunson told E! News back in December, the show was inspired by her mom, who was a school teacher in Philadelphia before retiring. "This is a comedy. I want [viewers] to come be with our teachers," she shared. "I want them to laugh with our teachers...Now, if they look at the show and say, 'That's really messed up! They shouldn't have to do that to get their job done,' that'd be awesome."

photos
You Should Follow These Black Influencers and Creators

Intrigued to learn more? Well, that's only our first suggestion!

Be sure to take a look at the other seven recommendations in the gallery below.

Justin Lubin/NBC
Grand Crew

Grand Crew follows an LA-based friend group that regularly meets at their favorite bar to "wine down," as they're all navigating the highs and lows of life and love. The comedy stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart.

Where to watch: Grand Crew airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Prime Video
Harlem

Be sure to check out Prime Video's comedy Harlem, which stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson as a group of girlfriends living life in, you guessed it, Harlem while in their 30s.

Where to watch: Harlem is available to stream on Prime Video

NBC
Kenan

This laugh-out-loud comedy stars Kenan Thompson as a single dad, who must juggle a high-profile job with raising his two daughters. The series also stars Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman and Don Johnson.

Where to watch: Catch up on seasons one and two of Kenan on Peacock

ABC
The Wonder Years

This iteration of The Wonder Years is a reimagining of a classic, as the comedy now centers on Dean Williams (Elisha "EJ" Williams), a Black kid from a middle class family in Alabama. The coming-of-age tale is one you don't want to miss.

Where to watch: The Wonder Years airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Starz
Run the World

Run the World, starring Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid, tells the story of a group of girlfriends striving for world domination while living in New York City. Perfect for fans of Beyoncé's iconic song!

Where to watch: Season one of Run the World is available on Starz

ABC
black-ish

If you haven't jumped on the black-ish bandwagon, now is the time! The critically-acclaimed comedy, which stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, tells the story of an upper class Black family as they navigate life, love and identity in a suburb of Los Angeles.

Where to watch: black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Merie Wallace/HBO
Insecure

Issa Rae's dramedy Insecure is not to be missed. The series, which also stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales, takes a closer look at what it means to be young and Black in Los Angeles.

Where to watch: All five seasons of Insecure are available on HBO Max

ABC
Abbott Elementary

ABC's new mockumentary-style comedy follows a group of teachers, who are trying to do their best while working at a Philadelphia-based public school with little funding. We aren't the only ones loving the Quinta Brunson-created comedy, as Mindy Kaling called Abbott Elementary a "hilarious and heartwarming show."

Where to watch: Abbott Elementary airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC

For more information regarding Black History Month, click here.

