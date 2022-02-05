Martha Stewart’s Latest TikTok Thirst Trap Does Not Disappoint

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In case you haven't heard, Martha Stewart is posting thirst trap videos on TikTok, and they're equal parts sexy, fun and educational.
As part of her partnership with luxury beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté, Martha released a "Thirst Trap 101" video on TikTok where she revealed her secrets to creating the "perfect selfie." In just a few days, the video has already hit over 1.3 million views.
Today, she released another hilarious must-see video where she reveals the key to achieving a non-cakey makeup look. As you'll see in the video, Martha shares that her "biggest beauty secret" is Clé de Peau's Concealer SPF 27. The brand just re-launched their iconic concealer with added skincare benefits. So if you loved it before, you're going to love it even more now.
"There are lots of good, good, good things to use a concealer for, and Clé de Peau makes the hands-down best concealer on the market," Martha shared. "I never leave home without their concealer, it's my secret beauty product and go-to for a filter-free selfie."
@marthastewart #ad Left no crumbs with @cledepeaubeauteus ????#ad #cledepeaubeaute ? original sound - Martha Stewart
Martha isn't the only celeb to say she uses it. Back in November, Nina Dobrev included the Clé de Peau concealer in her 10-minute beauty routine for Allure.
If you want to learn more or get the concealer for yourself, check out the below. Be sure to check out Martha's latest TikTok video with Clé de Peau to learn even more fabulous beauty secrets.
Clé de Peau Concealer SPF 27
Clé de Peau's award-winning multitasking concealer is just as smooth and long-lasting as before, but it now comes with added skincare benefits. Not only will it hide dark spots and blemishes, the new formula uses Skin Intelligence which is meant to help your skin better restore and protect itself. The brand also claims the concealer will keep the skin around the eye area hydrated for up to six hours, and improve its overall look and texture over time.
Yes, the concealer is a splurge, but reviewers say it's one that's actually worth it. As one Clé de Peau shopper wrote, "This stuff is no joke. Never spent so much on concealer but when something works this well — and I actually am scooping every last smear that I can get from the container — I know it's a winner. You can't beat the coverage and blend-ability. Just buy it and thank me later."
Looking for other splurge-worthy beauty products? Check out 10 retinol creams and serums that are worth the splurge.