New Girl's Lamorne Morris Reveals He Was Actually Allergic to Ferguson the Cat

As Winnie the Bish would say, Lamorne was in a "hairy situation."
The hilarious New Girl re-watch podcast, Welcome to Our Show, from iHeartMedia and hosted by Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone, premiered in January. And in an exclusive interview with E! News, Hannah and Lamorne got real about the beloved sitcom and revealed a secret that we did not see coming.
As it turns out, Lamorne was allergic to Ferguson and apparently, it was so bad that he had to "start taking meds for it."
"It was beyond just taking meds I'll tell you that much," the actor shared. "There were a lot of things we had to go through in order for me to work with Ferguson."
The pair explained that when the producers wrote Ferguson into the storyline, they didn't know about Lamorne's allergies. But once he was written in, there was no turning back.
"Right out the gate, fans immediately loved Ferguson," Lamorne explained. "So it was like, I can't switch to a cat that I'm not allergic to. I think we tried in some episodes, like we played with the idea of other animals, [but] Ferguson is king."
That he is!
And Hannah says she remembers some difficult scenes with the Exotic Shorthair cat.
"I remember one scene—right in the hallway—where Lamorne had to hold Ferguson for the entire scene," she recalled. "And he was like, 'This is physically impossible for me.' So, for no real reason I'm holding the cat."
"We were just doing it for your allergies," Hannah continued, "but it was actually quite a cute CeCe–Winston moment because it just looked like we were homies. It was real life friendship of me just holding this cat so you didn't have to sneeze the whole time."
Sounds like a classic Cece and Winston mess around if you ask us!
And Hannah says that memories like this one are what makes Welcome to Our Show so special.
"When people tune in," she explained, "they'll see there are so many moments where what was happening in our real life, kind of played out on screen."
"Like real moments of our friendship, having each other's back," she added. "Like me holding the cat because I love Lamorne and I don't want him to be uncomfortable."
Cece and Winston being besties IRL is everything we never knew we needed.
Is pretending to not be allergic to Ferguson the biggest stunt Prank Sinatra has ever pulled? We think yes.
Scroll through to learn more New Girl secrets and tune into Welcome to Our Show when episodes drop every Monday.