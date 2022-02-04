Taylor Lautner Shares Why His Fiancée "Didn't Say Hi" to Robert Pattinson on a Plane Once

Watch : Taylor Lautner is Engaged to Longtime GF Tay Dome

Hold on tight, spider monkey. Taylor Lautner's wedding may be a star-studded affair.

The Twilight alum got engaged to his longtime love Tay Dome in November. Since then, fans have been wondering whether or not the occasion will be brimming with familiar faces like Bella Swan and Edward Cullen's romantic, outdoor nuptials in Breaking Dawn: Part 1.

In an exclusive chat with E! News to promote his latest partnership with Courtyard by Marriott, the 29-year-old actor dished about his wedding plans and revealed that he hasn't necessarily ruled out inviting his former castmates to the nuptials just yet. In fact, he and Tay have yet to nail down the exact number of guests they'd like to attend the ceremony.

"We don't know if we're going to have ten people or two hundred," he said. "So, we're definitely going to have to start thinking about that soon."

However, as Taylor noted, the couple are "definitely ready to party" despite being "such homebodies."