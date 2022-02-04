The Truth About Dating Rumors Between The Weeknd and Simi Khadra

Amidst a new wave of dating rumors, The Weeknd is likely thinking, "Here We Go… Again."
The "Blinding Lights" singer, 31, set the Internet on fire with speculation this week over whether or not he's dating fellow musician Simi Khadra, 28, after they were reportedly spotted enjoying dinner together earlier this week in Los Angeles.
The reality, however, is a lot less starry-eyed, because a source exclusively told E! News that everything between the pair is purely platonic. "The Weeknd and Simi are not dating," the source said. "They've been friends for years."
Simi is not the only person The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has been linked to over the last few months. The singer—who dated Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid in the past—has found himself facing more speculation into his love life ever since last July, when he was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with Angelina Jolie.
After sharing multiple meals together, a second insider set the record straight on the pair's relationship status in September, telling E! News that while they had "been enjoying each other's company," that's as far as it went.
"They are not dating," the second source shared. "They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with. They have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together. He loves talking about movies and the art form."
However, that certainly hasn't stopped fans from theorizing about their relationship. After the release of The Weeknd's new album in January, fans flocked online to discuss if one of his song's lyrics contained a reference to the Eternals star, who filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016.
On the track "Here We Go… Again," the artist sings, "And my new girl, she a movie star/ My new girl, she a movie star/ I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell/ But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts."
While the lyrics don't explicitly call out Angelina by name, it was enough to evoke excitement amongst fans, including one who tweeted, "I love it and here he is talking absolutely about Angelina Jolie!"
Look what you've done, Starboy!