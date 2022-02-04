The Ultimate Valentine’s Day & Galentine’s Guide With Gift Ideas at Every Price Point for All Interests

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's crunch time for Valentine's Day shopping. If you haven't started shopping yet, you can breathe a sigh of relief because this is the ultimate Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day gift guide. E! shopping editors have been compiling gift guides based on different interests, price points, celebrity product selections, love languages, zodiac signs, your favorite reality TV shows, the seriousness of your relationship, and so much more.
To make shopping easier for you, we decided to put everything in one convenient place. Keep on scrolling for highlights from all of our Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day content.
If you want to get festive for Valentine's Day, there's still time to get fun Amazon sweaters to wear for the holiday. To see our favorite V-Day sweaters under $50, check out our roundup below.
Ferbia Oversized Slouchy Turtleneck Sweater
We can't get enough of this chunky sweater with its heart detailed sleeves. So adorable! It comes in nine color combinations including pink with white hearts, red with white hearts, gray with red hearts and blue with red hearts. As one Amazon shopper wrote, "It's perfect! Was not expecting this quality (quality seen in picture) for the price but I liked it so much that I got it in another color, and my mom asked me to get her one too. Decently warm but not stifling, and SO soft."
If your Valentine loves all things Disney, here are twenty gift suggestions.
PuraVida Disney Mickey Mouse Outline Ring
This new Mickey Mouse outline ring from PuraVida is cute, subtle and a great way for your Valentine to show off their love for all things Disney. You can get this in silver or rose gold. Both options are lovely.
Whether you're the reality TV fanatic or if you're just shopping for one, we found cards, mugs, shirts and other gifts inspired by The Bachelor, Real Housewives, Survivor, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Summer House, and more of your favorite shows.
Kim K Crying Funny Valentines Day Card
Kim Kardashian's krying face is truly iconic. This kard is perfect for all of the Kim K Stans out there.
If you want to refresh your lingerie drawer, we put together a list of our favorite pieces at our go-to stores.
CUUP The Balconette
We love CUUP's bras for Valentine's Day and beyond! With the Balconette, you don't have to sacrifice comfort to look sexy.
Candies and chocolate are classic Valentine's Day gift ideas for a reason, but there are so many to choose from. We narrowed it down to fourteen favorites.
1-800 Flowers Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries
Nothing screams romance more than some chocolate dipped strawberries. This box comes with strawberries dipped in chocolate and ground toffee, strawberries dipped in chocolate with mini chocolate chips, and strawberries dipped in white chocolate with a milk chocolate drizzle. Prices start at $40 for a half-dozen.
A thoughtful Valentine's Day gift could go a long way if you're in a long distance relationship.
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
One of the key aspects to sustaining a long distance relationship is to make sure you have plans in the works, from a trip on the calendar to TV-watching plans. This scratch-off poster has 100 classic movies on it. Just scratch one off, watch that movie, and keep going until you two have seen them all together.
This gift has rave reviews from Uncommon Goods and Amazon shoppers, with 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you've been in relationship for a while, you may have forgot that Valentine's Day is coming up. Or maybe you're super into Valentine's Day and you've just celebrated so many holidays together that you used up all of your amazing gift ideas. If that sounds familiar, you may be in a gifting rut.
Talk, Flirt, Dare! Fun and Romantic Game for Couples
This game is a fun way to keep things fresh. The "Talk" deck is exactly what it sounds like. It has conversation prompts and interesting questions to answer. "Dare" has cards with a romantic twist and the "Flirt" deck has some suggestions to heat things up.
If you're shopping for someone who loves pop culture, check out these picks from celebrity brands like Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Give the gift of a nice rose gold glow with the best-selling Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil from Fenty Beauty. It's a "diamond-dusted" highlighter that's said to give you a "3D glittering veil of pure sparkle." This can be used both on the face and all over the body.
The Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin shared her tips and gift suggestions for anyone celebrating Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day this year.
Sonos Roam Speaker
"For setting the Galentine's vibe, I love the Sonos Roam. It's portable, lightweight, and has amazing sound quality – a simple but meaningful way to add to the ambience of your Galentine's Day trip," Hannah G said.
If you want to write a love letter to your significant other in a creative way, we came up with 11 ideas.
Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle- 25 Pieces
This love letter alternative takes the typical "message in a bottle" to the next level. Each jar is filled with small capsules containing sweet love notes that you personally write. A 25-piece bottle costs $10, and you can choose to get the capsules in pink, green, dark blue, light blue or yellow. So fun!
Valentine's Day should be for the whole family. If you are shopping for kids and teens, we have some great gift ideas.
Knock Knock What I Love about Being Your Mom
Here's a gift your kids will treasure for years to come. It's a pocket-sized fill-in-the-blank book where you can write out all the wonderful things you love about them. You'll answer prompts like "Whenever you...I feel like a lucky mom," or "Every year on your birthday, I think about..." Very sweet.
Even if you "hate" Valentine's Day, here are some thoughtful (and hilarious) picks.
Galentines Day Anti Valentine’s Day Banner Party Decoration
This is a must for your Galentine's Day party! Put on something cute and do a photoshoot with the girls with this sign as the backdrop.
If you're new to a relationship or you've been dating forever, there are different levels to gifting. Here is a matchmaker's guide to Valentine's Day gift ideas.
We're Not Really Strangers Card Game- Honest Dating Expansion Pack
This 50-card expansion pack for the wildly popular We're Not Really Strangers Card Game was created for first dates to the "What are we?" phase of the relationship. It comes with all kinds of questions you've been dying to ask like "When's the last time you ghosted someone and why?" and "What was the first thing you you noticed about me when we met in person?" It's a great way to get to know your new love interest.
Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari shared his must-have Amazon gifts for men.
Oegteis Survival Kit 28 Items in 1- Gifts for Men, Dad, Husband, Teenage Boy
Sam Asghari said, "Every man needs this. It has a little flashlight in a kit full of random things you might need throughout your life. I go camping a lot, so I use this. It's just a super cool convenient thing and it's an awesome gift. In my friend's wedding, I was the best man, so I got one of these for each of the groomsmen. It's a survival kit-type thing and you get a lot for this price."
This set has a compass, flashlight, blanket, bottle clip, spork, fishing tools, screwdriver, and more outdoor essentials, for a total of 28 different items.
Indulge with some Valentine's Day-inspired beauty picks. These are great gifts for others... and yourself.
ColourPop Secret Admirer Eyeshadow Palette
ColourPop just released their Valentine's Day collection for this year, and naturally, we want every single thing. The Secret Admirer eyeshadow palette is definitely one you should add to your bag. It comes with nine gorgeous pink, burgundy and mauve eyeshadows in shimmering metallic and creamy matte finishes. Plus, the two heart pans make it every cute.
If you just got out of a breakup, we have you covered with some comforting essentials from our broken hearts first aid kit.
Goop The Martini Bath Soak
Treat your body and your mind to some TLC with goop's Martini Emotional Detox Bath Soak. These bath salts take the edge off during "turbulent times," and what's more turbulent than a broken heart?
If your boo loves all things pop culture, get them a card that they will appreciate inspired by their favorite celebs, movies, and TV shows.
Dun Dun! Benson & Stabler Law and Order SVU Valentines Day Card
If your boo makes your heart go "dun dun," this Law & Order: SVU card is the way to go.
Married at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are ready to spoil each other with thoughtful presents that matter.
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0
"Vincent and I have both gotten heavy into fitness and living a healthier lifestyle," Briana shared. "I know it's corny to some, but I would looove to wear His and Hers matching workout gear from Lululemon to help us look good in the process."
Whether you're single AF, coupled up or it's complicated, Gwyneth Paltrow's goop's gift guide has something to complement your V-Day plans.
Best Self Relationship Deck
Ask your partner about money, health, the future and more hard-hitting questions in a casual way with this Relationship Deck! The set includes 150 conversation cards to help you grow closer.
Stuck on what to get your BFF this Galentine's Day? Let the stars guide you with these suggestions based on each zodiac sign.
Sharper Image Aromatherapy Neck & Shoulder Plush Wrap
This plush aromatherapy neck and shoulder wrap from Sharper Image is just the thing Virgo needs to relax after a stressful work day. It comes in five colors including black, pink, navy and gray. It can also be used hot or cold, depending on their needs. This has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers say it's ultra-soft and works really well.
Stas Karanikolaou is here to lend her gifting expertise just in time for Cupid's big day!
Barefoot Dreams Blanket
"I can't go anywhere without one! It's the softest blanket…I literally have seven on my couch at all times," Stas said.
Show your besties how much you adore them with these Galentine's Day gift ideas under $40.
Pinch Provisions Binge-Watching Beauty Kit- 14 Pieces
Take your TV watching to the next level with this 14-piece essentials kit. It comes with a pair of socks, with one that says "lies I tell myself" and another with "one more episode." It has a decision-making coin that you can flip to decide if you'll be watching one more episode or going to bed. There's a jade roller (and a guide on how to use it), so you can relax and work on your skincare while you watch TV.
Pull your hair out of your face with these hair ties, which is essential if you're snacking too. Speaking of snacks, there's a clip to close your chip bag in this set. If you're not watching alone and want to make sure your breath is fresh, there are breath drops. There's a lip balm, so you can stay moisturized as you watch. This has everything you need. Now, all you need to do is decide on which show you want to watch... which is always the most difficult part.
If you're looking for more great gift ideas, check out this skincare set with a $350 value that's just $56.