Iskra Lawrence's Advice on Raising Strong, Confident Kids Is True Model Behavior

Watch : Why Iskra Lawrence Did NOT Have a Gender Reveal

Iskra Lawrence has never been one to fit into just one box.

Before becoming a champion of body diversity and self-care, the British model was told she was "too big" for straight-size modeling, but "not big enough" for plus-modeling.

"I quickly found out that when you set a goal that isn't your own, you're going to continue to fail over and over and start to realize what's wrong with you," she exclusively told E! News. "I constantly faced rejection and no's."

But as a new mom to a 9-month-old baby, Iskra is determined to grow from her past experiences and raise children who believe they can do anything in this world.

"We definitely do affirmations already," she explained. "We talk about how you are capable of being whoever you want to be. We've been very considerate about gender and how we talk about it…We've just been very considerate and open."

Iskra explained that she didn't have a sex reveal party with her partner Philip Payne in case their child has a "different decision on who he wants to be." Both parents are also considerate that their child is biracial.