Why Skin Workouts Should Be a Priority in 2022, According to FaceGym Founder Inge Theron

After working as a beauty writer for 13 years and becoming an authority on global spa experiences, FaceGym's founder Inge Theron realized there was a gap in the market between traditional facials and invasive cosmetic treatments. She proposed, "Why don't we start thinking about our face like we do our body?"

Since its inception in 2015, FaceGym has educated thousands of people on how to use their facial workouts to tone, tighten and lift skin without the need of injectables or costly facial treatments that fail to produce lasting results. Recently, E! was able to get the full scoop from Inge herself on FaceGym's celeb-loved treatments and how you can do them from the comfort of your home.

E!: What would you say are the biggest benefits and/or differences between a FaceGym workout and a standard facial?

IT: When you come into a FaceGym, the first thing you'll notice is that it looks just like a gym. We don't even call our trainers "estheticians." Instead, they're called trainers. So you sit down with music bopping and the first thing that happens is one of our trainers will study your face. We'll be looking for some initial flaccidity around the neck, perhaps slackening around the jaw, drooping around the cheek and the eyelids. We'll decide how we can best manipulate the muscles and to work them out using our hands.

We call them the forgotten 40+ muscles in the face. When you stimulate those muscles through massage or EMS current, you can affect a really incredible change. Just treating the skin isn't good enough as you head into your later years. From your thirties on, your skin does start sagging, so to keep that toned, youthful look, you've got to manipulate the muscles.