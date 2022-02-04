Super Bowl Party Games Kids & Adults Will Enjoy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's party time! If you're throwing a Super Bowl party this year, you're probably wondering what you can do to make it fun. After all, not everyone is going to be super invested in the game and food can only keep guests happy for so long. If kids are allowed to come along, you also need to find a way to keep them entertained.

Since we're always happy to help with any of your party planning needs (cleaning supplies, anyone?), we've rounded up a few fun party games that are perfect for the Super Bowl. From giant inflatable footballs to mini beer pong, there's something for both kids and adults to enjoy. Check those out below.