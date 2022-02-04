Super Bowl Party Games Kids & Adults Will Enjoy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's party time! If you're throwing a Super Bowl party this year, you're probably wondering what you can do to make it fun. After all, not everyone is going to be super invested in the game and food can only keep guests happy for so long. If kids are allowed to come along, you also need to find a way to keep them entertained.
Since we're always happy to help with any of your party planning needs (cleaning supplies, anyone?), we've rounded up a few fun party games that are perfect for the Super Bowl. From giant inflatable footballs to mini beer pong, there's something for both kids and adults to enjoy. Check those out below.
Giant Inflatable Football and Tee
Everyone will have a lot of fun kicking around this jumbo-sized inflatable football. It measures about three feet tall when fully inflated and it even comes with a giant tee.
Mini Flip Cup
Guests will flip over this mini setup of the popular drinking game. The set comes with one wooden game board that you can choose to get customized, eight black "flippers," four rubber feet, an instruction card and 20 reusable 2-ounce cups. So fun!
NFL Pro Football Tabletop Stackers Block Game by Wild Sports
Rep your favorite team with these classic tabletop tumble tower blocks from Wild Sports. It's a must-have for any NFL fan.
Giant Tumbling Timber Blocks
Want a game that'll really get everyone involved? This giant tumbling tower block is guaranteed to be a hit with both kids and adults. The jumbo stack comes with 60 blocks and stands two feet tall but can grow up to five. These have over 8,500 five-star Amazon reviews and shoppers say the quality is amazing. Well worth it!
Grown Man Games Mini Beer Pong
There's mini flip cup, so naturally, there's also mini beer pong. The Grown Man Mini Beer Pong Set was designed to make playing this drinking game super easy. It doesn't take up a ton of space, and since the balls are attached to the game board, you don't have to run around trying to pick up loose balls. According to an Amazon reviewer, it's the perfect game for a big crowd. "The games are faster paced than regular beer pong, which is great if you have a crowd that all wants to play. It was a hit at our most recent party. Would buy again," they wrote.
Wild Sports Wood Cornhole Set
Whether you're a Rams or Bengals fan, Wild Sports has a cornhole game set for you. These are all officially licensed and come with eight bean bags. The boards are also easy to set up and feature a carrying handle for easy transportation.
Inflatable Football Ring Toss Post Hat
Want to keep the kids entertained throughout the game? Just throw on this inflatable football ring toss hat and you should be good for at least an hour or so. It's sure to get a lot of laughs!
Beeropoly
Football game? What football game? You and your party guests will work your way around the Beeropoly board by completing a series of fun "beer challenges" until there's only one person left standing. You'll have so much fun, you may even forget why you gathered together in the first place.
Inflatable Football Toss Target Party Game
This inflatable football toss is fun for all ages. It stands 60 inches tall and comes with a soft six-inch football and vinyl plastic repair patches. This is a Super Bowl party must-have, especially if you're having families over.
2022 Super Bowl Party Game Set
We all know betting is a huge thing during the Super Bowl, so this ultimate party game set has all you need for this year's game. It comes with 50 printable commercial bingo cards, a prop bets game and Super Bowl drinking game cards.
