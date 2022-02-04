Exclusive

Here's the Pregnancy Update That Has Morgan Stewart Saying "Holy Effing F--k"

Morgan Stewart is ready to "pop."

The Daily Pop host admitted as much during the show on Friday, Feb. 4, telling her E! News cohorts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, "I have been pregnant for so long, I don't even know how I'm feeling at this point."

Morgan and her husband Jordan McGraw found out they were expecting baby no. 2 just seven months after she gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Row. Now, they're not-so-patiently awaiting the arrival of their little one just as they're about to celebrate Row's first birthday on Feb. 16.

"Honestly, there is a big part of me that feels like I'm going to feel very complete and very excited and feel like, okay, we get to put this chapter behind us," Morgan said. "'Cause I'm not the person that's gonna have the third surprise kid. Everyone is, like, 'I'm just doing two!' and then three years later, it's like, 'Oh, I'm going to have a third.' This is it for us. We're definitely not doing another one."

Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Shower for Baby No. 2

She's as excited as she is nervous, though.

"I'm like, holy effing f--k," Morgan exclaimed. "How am I going to have two human beings that I'm going to be responsible for?!" 

Thankfully, she has a great support system in Jordan, who's "been wonderful" throughout her entire pregnancy.

The couple also has a nanny who Justin's convinced is Nicki Minaj's twin. 

"Why do you have that woman with that ass in your house?!" he joked. 

Morgan admitted she's "perfect," but looks aside, "Row loves her and that's all that matters."

"I love her, and she cuts mango better than anyone I've ever met," Morgan added. 

Hear more from Morgan Stewart in the above Daily Pop interview! Make sure to tune in to Monday, Feb. 7's Nightly Pop too, as she'll be stopping in to say goodbye before maternity leave.

Keep scrolling to look back at her pregnancy journey.

2022 Here We Come

"Gave birth to Row McGraw, Went back to work pregnant, lol," Morgan wrote on Instagram on New Year's Eve. "went on some tour, did the MOST therapy, ate the best pizza! (thanks babe! ) tried to NOT overthink everything while i still overthought everything, learned to trust myself more and most importantly; dressed pretty damn well. HAPPY NYE, love you guys!"

New Year's Eve Celebrations

Morgan and her midnight kiss.

Family of Three (For Now)

Happy holidays from the McGraws!

Getting Closer...

"File Under: mentally VERY pregnant," Morgan captioned this sassy snapshot. 

 

Hello, Third Trimester

Morgan hit the 30-week mark at the beginning of December!

Work Selfie

Work breaks call for selfies—especially when you're rocking boots like those!

Party Hopping

What a perfect fit for a baby shower—Erin Lim's, that is. Morgan attended her fellow E! personality's shower in November.

Jumpsuit Goals

Jumpin' into being a mother of two like...

Take Two

A jumpsuit like this deserves all the mirror selfies.

Coffee, Please

Early Daily Pop shoots call for all the caffE!ne.

Impromptu Photoshoot

An all black moment.

Posing Perfectly

Who said you can't pull off a photoshoot in a parking garage? 

Bumpdate

Morgan said it best in her caption: "Poppin' in purple." 

Mini Me on the Way

Morgan joked on Instagram that while daughter Row is clearly Jordan's twin, hopefully baby no. 2 will look more like her. "Maybe this baby will look like me??" Morgan captioned a pic by photographer Isné Bobo Nuyent on Sept. 8. Husband Jordan adorably commented, "That's our family." 

Hello Yellow

Now that the secret is out, Morgan snaps a pregnancy selfie while at work in a neon yellow dress that hugs her tummy.

Baby No. 2

Morgan expertly hides her burgeoning baby bump just several weeks before announcing she's expecting her second child on Sept. 8, 2021.

Almost There

It's official: Morgan and Jordan are going to be parents in less than a month.

Nearly Nine Months

8-month mark? Check.

A Baby Shower of Sorts

Since a traditional baby shower wasn't an option due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan surprised her with a sweet alternative: lunch for three.

Pee Problems

As always, Morgan kept it real. "Didn't know it was possible to pee this much ..." she captioned this chic pic.

Hello, 2021

Morgan and Jordan "dressed up for our damn selves" on New Year's Eve.

The Dream Dress

Morgan revealed on Daily Pop that finding her dream dress was actually pretty easy. "When you type in 'white dress' on any sort of fashion website, it's like a bunch of summer dresses," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh great. Well, this is a mess.' And I literally saw this dress hanging on a rack and I'm like, 'This is a nightgown.' But then I put it on and I was like, 'This is the dress. It was comfortable, it was so easy."

 

Just Married!

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Jordan McGraw! The happy couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9. 

The Struggle Is Real

"Just severely out of breath," Morgan captioned this mid-hike snap.

Growing Bigger By the Day

A bumpdate posted on Nov. 30!

Country Chic

Morgan and Jordan took a trip to Utah's famous Amangiri resort at the end of October.

Stunning in Sunnies

Gorgeous and glowing!

Out of Office

Vacation mood.

Black and White Bump

A Halloween mirror pic like no other. Morgan dubbed her outfit—or lake thereof—as her costume for the year!

All Black

"And the WFH looks continue..." Morgan captured this chic selfie.

View More Photos From Morgan Stewart's Pregnancy Pics

