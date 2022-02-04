Here's the Pregnancy Update That Has Morgan Stewart Saying "Holy Effing F--k"

Morgan Stewart is ready to "pop."
The Daily Pop host admitted as much during the show on Friday, Feb. 4, telling her E! News cohorts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, "I have been pregnant for so long, I don't even know how I'm feeling at this point."
Morgan and her husband Jordan McGraw found out they were expecting baby no. 2 just seven months after she gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Row. Now, they're not-so-patiently awaiting the arrival of their little one just as they're about to celebrate Row's first birthday on Feb. 16.
"Honestly, there is a big part of me that feels like I'm going to feel very complete and very excited and feel like, okay, we get to put this chapter behind us," Morgan said. "'Cause I'm not the person that's gonna have the third surprise kid. Everyone is, like, 'I'm just doing two!' and then three years later, it's like, 'Oh, I'm going to have a third.' This is it for us. We're definitely not doing another one."
She's as excited as she is nervous, though.
"I'm like, holy effing f--k," Morgan exclaimed. "How am I going to have two human beings that I'm going to be responsible for?!"
Thankfully, she has a great support system in Jordan, who's "been wonderful" throughout her entire pregnancy.
The couple also has a nanny who Justin's convinced is Nicki Minaj's twin.
"Why do you have that woman with that ass in your house?!" he joked.
Morgan admitted she's "perfect," but looks aside, "Row loves her and that's all that matters."
"I love her, and she cuts mango better than anyone I've ever met," Morgan added.
Hear more from Morgan Stewart in the above Daily Pop interview! Make sure to tune in to Monday, Feb. 7's Nightly Pop too, as she'll be stopping in to say goodbye before maternity leave.
