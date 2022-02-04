The MixtapE! Presents Nicki Minaj, Rosalía and More New Music Musts

Watch : Nicki Minaj DRAGS Ladies on "RHOP" Reunion

Did you miss her, Barbz?

After much anticipation, Nicki Minaj finally gave fans a preview into her upcoming album with the release of "Do We Have a Problem."

Featuring Lil Baby, the track hints that there's a whole lot more to come from the hip-hop artist. And if you ask Nicki, the wait will be worth it. "I never like to over saturate or overdo myself in the culture and the industry. Period," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily. "I just believe in, let people miss you. You know what I'm saying?"